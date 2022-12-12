No injuries reported in Monday Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY — No injuries were reported due to a house fire at 1212 Lark St. in Schenectady on Monday morning.

The blaze began at approximately 10:00 a.m. and was quickly extinguished, according to Schenectady Fire Department Chief Don Mareno.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The cause of the second-floor house fire is currently under investigation, the chief said.

“It was a single-family home and the fire went out in about 20 minutes,” Mareno said. “So we contained it to the area in which it started. There were no injuries and everyone got out safely.”

Mareno said the American Red Cross was called to help assist the occupants with potential displacement.

Images: Fire Monday on Lark Street in Schenectady (3 photos)

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County