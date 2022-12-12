SCOTIA — One objective for the Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball team is to at least double the three wins it produced last winter.

Monday was a good start for the Tartans, who went back and forth with an equally young Gloversville team before pulling away in the second half for a season-starting 51-32 Foothills Council win.

“Something clicked in us,” Scotia-Glenville junior Karaline McCarthy said after scoring 14 of her 17 points in the second half. “We knew we could score more points. We knew we had the ability. We got in a flow in the second half.”

Scotia-Glenville outscored Gloversville 34-16 over the final two quarters, which included an 18-9 run in the third frame. The Tartans managed 17 points in the first half.

“This was their first time on the court live,” said Tartans coach Macie Howard, who has six veterans working with five newcomers, four of them freshmen. “It took longer than I would have liked to get the jitters out. We must have missed 30 layups in the first half.”

Scotia-Glenville was a more efficient team in the second half, and a stingier one, too, which resulted in a pair of 9-0 runs in the third quarter, and a defensive effort that didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Gloversville played on even terms in the opening half, when junior Lucia Bouchard delivered 10 of her team’s 16 points.

“Our first and second quarters were great,” Gloversville coach Emily Parslow said. “In the second half we stopped boxing out, and they got offensive rebound after offensive rebound.”

It was two quick baskets by McCarthy, though, that provided the Tartans with a huge spark in the third quarter.

McCarthy started the sequence with a 3-pointer. Sierra O’Malley then stole the inbounds pass and found McCarthy racing toward the basket with a perfect pass. McCarthy’s layup made it 26-18.

“The game was close,” McCarthy said. “Coach knows I am capable. It pushed me to do well.”

Those five quick points by McCarthy capped Scotia-Glenville’s first 9-0 run, and the hosts ended the third frame with another to go up 35-25.

O’Malley, one of the four freshmen, started the closing 9-0 run with a drive and two free throws which were part of her 10-point, three-assist, three-steal performance.

“That fired them up so much,” Howard said of McCarthy’s two quick buckets. “They were feeling good.”

“We were communicating better and passing better,” McCarthy said of the second half. “In the first half we were a little hesitant. Once the game went on and we started passing, we got more opportunities.”

Gloversville put together a 7-0 run between the 9-0 Scotia-Glenville runs, and crept within 26-25 on a free throw by freshman Angelina Christman.

“I have a great group of kids here,” said Parslow, whose Dragons, like the Tartans, have no seniors. “Nobody gave up.”

Keeley Kristel scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help Scotia-Glenville seal the victory.

“We have a lot to improve on, but it’s good to get a win,” McCarthy said. “We’re capable of doing well if we keep working.”

Kristel, a returning sophomore, also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Tartans, who won three games last season.

“We’re constantly building the program. Last year was a great building block,” Howard said. “We’d like to get six to eight wins and if we get more, that would be even better. I want teams that play us to see a different team out there.”

Seven Tartans scored points.

“Every girl was focused,” Howard said. “The girls who were in the game, on the bench, waiting at the table. It’s contagious.”

Bouchard had 14 points, and Gloversville junior Zoe Tesi collected 10 points and eight rebounds. A putback on one of those boards gave her team its last lead at 18-17 early in the third. Junior Shiasia Williams snared seven of her eight rebounds in the first half.

Gloversville, looking to build on a two-win 2021-22 campaign, opened its season with a one-point non-league loss to Mekeel Christian Academy.

“We are just going to keep trying to improve,” Parslow said.

Gloversville 11 5 9 7 — 32

Scotia-Glenville 11 6 18 16 — 51

Gloversville scoring: Albanese 1-1-3, Bouchard 3-6-14, Christman 0-3-3, Tesi 4-2-10, Williams 1-0-2. Scotia-Glenville scoring: McGlauflin 2-0-4, Cooper 1-0-2, McCarthy 7-1-17, Kristel 3-4-12, Bodden 1-0-2, R. O’Malley 2-0-4, S. O’Malley 3-3-10. Scoring totals: Gloversville 9-12-32; Scotia-Glenville 19-8-51.

