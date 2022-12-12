Sports briefs: UAlbany men’s lacrosse coach Marr signs contract extension

UAlbany men’s lacrosse head coach Scott Marr signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, the school announced Monday.

“For more than two decades, Scott has done an exemplary job growing our men’s lacrosse program into a regional and national power,” UAlbany athletic director Mark Benson said in a press release. “From hitting No. 1 in the polls for the first time, to the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four and to the nine America East titles and the 10 appearances in the NCAA tournament, Scott has made UAlbany lacrosse a force to be reckoned with. We have the utmost confidence in Scott to continue to guide our men’s lacrosse program to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Marr will enter his 23rd season in 2023. He took over as head coach of the Great Danes’ men’s lacrosse program in 2001. Since then, he has won 199 games, nine America East championships and appeared in 10 NCAA tournaments while winning America East Coach of the Year six times. In 2018, Marr led the Great Danes to the program’s first-ever berth into the Final Four. Also that season, UAlbany earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the national media poll, marking the first time in history a Division I-affiliated State University of New York program was ranked No. 1 in any sport.

“First, I want to thank Mark Benson, [UAlbany associate athletic director] Cara White and UAlbany Athletics for the opportunity to continue coaching this great program,” Marr said in a press release. “Without the support of the department none of what we’ve accomplished would have been possible. Lacrosse is such an important part of our campus and the Capital Region and I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence we’ve developed.”

Siena women’s lacrosse opens season Feb. 14

The Siena women’s lacrosse team will open its 2023 season Feb. 14 at Colgate, the Saints announced Monday.

The Saints will play 17 regular-season games. Their home opener will be Feb. 19 against Pittsburgh at 2 p.m.

Siena opens MAAC play March 25 at Iona. The first MAAC home game will be March 29 against Marist.

Home games in CAPS

x-Denotes MAAC game

FEBRUARY

14 — at Colgate, TBA; 19 — PITTSBURGH, 2; 22 — at UMass, 2; 25 — BINGHAMTON, 2

MARCH

1 — at St. Bonaventure, 1; 4 — NEW HAMPSHIRE, 12; 12 — at Vermont, 12; 15 — at Army West Point, TBA; 18 — at Dartmouth, 1; x-25 — at Iona, 1; x-29 — MARIST, 3.

APRIL

X-1 — MOUNT ST. MARY’S, 12, x-5 — CANISIUS, 3; x-8 — at Fairfield, 1; x-12 — QUINNIPIAC, 4; x-15 — at Manhattan, 4; x-19 — at Niagara, 3.

Danes’ Hahne honored

UAlbany women’s basketball player Ellen Hahne was named the America East Player of the Week.

Hahne averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in games against Dartmouth and Boston College last week. She was 14-of-18 from the field.

This is Hahne’s second award of the season.

Siena’s Seppala recognized again

Siena women’s basketball freshman Teresa Seppala was named MAAC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.

Seppala averaged 11 points and six rebounds over two contests last week, helping the Saints to non-conference victories against Binghamton and Colgate. In the win over Colgate, Seppala tied a season high with 15 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Schalmont grad Burchhardt honored by Empire 8

Utica freshman guard and Schalmont High School graduate Hailey Burchhardt was named Empire 8 Rookie of the Week.

Burchhardt averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and one steal per game in two contests last week. In the team’s 108-34 win over Wells on Dec. 8, Burchhardt scored eight points while also coming away with seven rebounds and dishing out a career-high seven assists. She set a career high with 21 points on Saturday against Morrisville State. She also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Two SUNY Cobleskill basketball players receive NAC honors

Two SUNY Cobleskill basketball players were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference.

Junior Andre Starks was named Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Starks helped the Fighting Tigers their extend winning streak to six games with an 84-69 non-conference win over SUNY ESF last Tuesday, and then taking a pair of road wins at SUNY Canton (74-63) Saturday and at Northern Vermont-Johnson (78-63) to improve to 10-2 overall on the year with a NAC Western Division-leading 3-0 record.

Starks averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

First-year player Emily Satterday, a Shaker High School graduate, was named Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

The Fighting Tigers center/forward posted led the team to a 3-0 record last week, beating Mount Holyoke (84-56) last Tuesday at home before going on the road and defeating SUNY Canton (85-81) and Northern Vermont-Johnson (72-68) to improve to 7-5 overall on the season, including a 3-0 record in NAC action to move into first place in the Western Division.

During the week, Satterday averaged 11.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while connecting on 14-of-24 shots from the field for a shooting percentage of 58.3%.

