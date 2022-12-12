State Police warn of phone scam in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY – New York State Police are investigating a phone scam in Saratoga County which involved a caller impersonating a deputy from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

A business in Wilton was targeted and taken for an undisclosed amount of money, state police said. They would not name the business at this point and said the investigation is continuing.

“The business received a call from an individual who identified themselves as a law enforcement officer with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office,” Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil said. “Advising that they were conducting an investigation, and in order to proceed they needed a specific amount of money from the business.”

The business deposited the money the caller sought; the business later reported the incident to actual law enforcement.

Other local businesses have received similar phone calls, but none of these others have reported losing money, O’Neil said.

Individuals have identified themselves as members of law enforcement in other previous scam phone calls, she said. She had not heard of this specific scam happening in this area previously.

“A lot of people who perform phone scams identify themselves as law enforcement officers,” O’Neil said. “That aspect of the crime is not new.”

A law enforcement agency would never demand or request payment of any sort, O’Neil explained.

“If anybody identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and has any request that requires any kind of financial anything we would encourage you to end that phone call and contact the non-emergency number for that law enforcement agency, and verify if it was an authentic phone call,” O’Neil said. The call could be investigated as a crime, she said.

“This isn’t just specific for phone calls,” O’Neil said. “If you are contacted by a law enforcement agency, and anything that they are asking, or requesting of you doesn’t feel right, just gives you kind of an off feeling, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with requesting to end the conversation so that you can take the time to verify the authenticity of that law enforcement officer.”

