Woman injured during Nov. 20 Saratoga Springs shooting looks to sue city, police

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The woman allegedly shot by police during a Nov. 20 incident in downtown Saratoga Springs plans to sue the city, the Police Department and the officers involved in the shooting, according to her attorney.

Stephen Coffey, of O’Connell and Aronowitz Attorneys at Law, did not identify his client by name, but said Monday she is from Warren County and intends to file the lawsuit in early 2023 in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County.

The woman was one of three people injured following gunfire on Nov. 20 on Broadway during an incident in which city police officers shot an armed man multiple times after he failed to follow several commands to drop his gun, according to authorities. The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both were expected to recover, according to past police statements.

Coffey said his client is Caselnova’s girlfriend.

Coffey did not elaborate on the extent of his client’s injuries, but said the bullet went through her arm. Police have previously indicated the woman was grazed during the incident.

Coffey also chastised city Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and praised Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen for “telling them to shut up” after Montagnino had said the police officers did everything right. “How do you possibly shoot an innocent bystander and say you did everything right?” Coffey said.

Montagnino had said Saratoga Springs police officers fired their weapons at least 11 times. Two different videos of the shooting were released to the public, including one of the officer’s body camera footage.

Montagnino did not return a request for comment Monday. Mayor Ron Kim said he had no comment about the impending notice of claim because he cannot talk about the incident due to a gag order Heggen obtained from state court.

Heggen was granted the order Nov. 23, and the order prevents city officials and employees from talking about the shooting. The order was filed following a press conference by Kim and Montagnino on Nov. 20 in which they released the video and additional details regarding the shooting.

Heggen has yet to announce charges against anyone for the incident.

Categories: Uncategorized