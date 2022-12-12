ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced at SPAC September 2023; Zac Brown Band August 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS – ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are headed to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center next September, while Zac Brown Band is headed there next August, Live Nation announced Monday.

Zac Brown Band is to appear Aug. 13, 2023 with special guests Marcus King and King Calaway.

The appearance is to be a part of the band’s “From the Fire Tour.” Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Then, on Sept. 8, 2023, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are to hit SPAC with special guest Uncle Kraker as part of “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” Live Nation announced.

Tickets to that show also go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

