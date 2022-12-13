1-year-old child dies in Hamilton County crash; Family members seriously injured, troopers say

TOWN OF HOPE – A 1-year-old child died from injuries suffered in a weekend crash in Hamilton County, while members of the child’s family were seriously injured, New York State Police said.

The driver and a 5-year-old child were airlifted to Albany Medical Center, while the adult passenger and 1-year-old Kara Perry were taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, police said.

The younger child died at the hospital a short time later, police said.

The older child remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said, while the adults remained in stable.

The crash happened just after 8:33 a.m. Saturday on Hope Falls Road in the town of Hope, the town where the family lived, police said.

The investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

New York State Police were assisted by state forest rangers, LifeNet of New York, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Northville Fire Department, Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company, Northampton Ambulance and the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Service.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing Tuesday, police said.

