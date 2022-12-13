Bonnie Raitt heads lineup for 46th Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC on June 24-25

Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny and Snarky Puppy will highlight the 46th annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival on June 24-25 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, it was announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival on two stages will feature 21 musical groups performing jazz, roots funk, blues and beyond.

The lineup also features Angelique Kidjo, Tower of Power, Chucho Valdes, CoryWong, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hiromi, Cindy Blackman Santana, Samara Joy, Kurt Rosenwinkel and Emmet Cohen.

Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. hailed “the stellar line-up that fuses superstars with some of the most exciting genre-crossing talent on the scene today.”

Danny Melnick, the festival producer and president of Absolutely Live Entertainment. said, “All of the amphitheater groups will perform longer sets and we’ve built in more time in between sets to allow the audience to go from stage to stage more easily.”

Making her highly anticipated return to the festival for the first time since 1988 is 10-time Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient Bonnie Raitt.

Known for her blend of blues, R&B, rock and pop and hits like “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “Something to Talk About” and “Nick of Time,” Raitt’s appearance follows the success of her 21st album “Just Like That …,” which was nominated for four 2023 Grammy awards.

Headlining on Saturday for its second festival appearance is the 19-piece band Snarky Puppy. The four-time Grammy winning ensemble, which won most recently for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2021, is an electric jazz, rock and funk collective.

Returning jazz icons include 20-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master Pat Metheny; global music star Angelique Kidjo, called “Africa’s premier diva” and named one of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2021 by Time Magazine; R&B and funk group Tower of Power, which is celebrating its 55 th anniversary, and Afro-Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdes.

Highlighting the 11 festival debuts is jazz and funk guitarist Cory Wong, best known as a frequent guest rhythm guitarist for Vulfpeck as well as for his solo material; eight-piece psychedelia and funk fiery band St. Paul & The Broken Bones; jazz and rock drum artist Cindy Blackman Santana, who is the regular touring drummer for Carlos Santana and previously Lenny Kravitz, and Samara Joy, fresh off of her 2023 Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

In addition to two days of music, the festival will include a fine arts and crafts fair, artist CD signings and diverse food offerings. Guests are welcome to bring in their own food and beverages, as well as blankets, tents and lawn umbrellas.

Parking for the event is free. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. on the Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage and 12 p.m. on the Amphitheater Stage on Saturday, June 24, and 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, June 25.

2023 FREIHOFER’S SARATOGA JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP:

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Amphitheater:

Snarky Puppy

Angelique Kidjo

Cory Wong

Tower of Power

Chucho Valdes Quartet

Cindy Blackman Santana Band

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage:

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Emmet Cohen Trio

Claudia Acuna

Carolyn Wonderland

Glen David Andrews

Nduduzo Makhathini

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Amphitheater:

Bonnie Raitt

Pat Metheny Side-Eye

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Hiromi: The Piano Quintet featuring PUBLIQuartet

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage:

Samara Joy

Jupiter & Okwess

Melissa Aldana

Mark Guiliana

Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars Centennial Celebration of Wes Montgomery, Tito Puente & Dexter Gordon featuring Clay Jenkins, Jimmy Greene, Michael Dease, Dave Stryker, Bill Cunliffe, Todd Coolman and Dennis Mackrel

