Clifton Park Highway Superintendent emails deemed “unprofessional” in investigation

CLIFTON PARK — An investigation into allegations of possible harassment and the creation of a hostile workplace within the Town Hall found emails from the town’s highway superintendent that were “unprofessional” but did not rise to creating a hostile work environment, according to an outside agency conducting the probe.

Town Supervisor Phil Barrett announced the investigation had been concluded at a Town Board meeting Monday night. The investigation looked at, among other things, emails from town Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull, and determined that while his emails and the raising of his voice in certain situations did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment under the law, they were considered “unprofessional” and “inappropriate.”

“During the investigation direct evidence was uncovered where he [Bull] acted in an aggressive manner towards another team member, which is also important to note,” Barrett said.

The investigation included two recommended actions. The first: The town supervisor send a letter to Bull that the investigation found his actions to be “unprofessional” and “inappropriate.” The letter should state that retaliation for raising complaints of harassment, intimidation or for participating in the investigation is “unlawful, prohibited by law, and will not be tolerated.”

The second recommendation: The supervisor send a letter to the employee at Town Hall who was the victim of the “inappropriate” and “unprofessional” behavior. The letter, addressed to Meg Springli, the administrative assistant for Town Attorney Thomas McCarthy, also told her to report any instances of retaliation.

Bull has been in his position since 2017. He stated Tuesday that he and Springli have a “great working relationship.”

“I don’t know why this all started, other than to create controversy,” Bull said. “Meg and I continue to work well together to this day. I don’t see why we had to start all of this. I would be interested in looking at the report.”

Bull said he has not been allowed to see the report. He said all he had received was a letter from Barrett exonerating him. Bull said he will continue to keep doing his job.

“I cooperate with every department in town. I have a great working relationship with the department heads in this town,” Bull said. “I think it’s only the powers that be that want to control everything where we knock heads.”

There are “always” solutions available, Bull said. He said he has suggested in writing that they have meetings and mediators to talk with the town’s HR department. Bull said his suggestions have been ignored.

“He [Barrett] and I don’t see eye-to-eye on several things,” Bull said. “I usually try to do the best that I can; we can disagree without being disagreeable. He hasn’t followed that path. I like to take a calm approach to everything, and he kind of has more of an emotional response. I’m always willing to sit down and talk.”

Town Board members brought up issues with permitting in the town, and cooperation issues relating to Bull. At a Town Board meeting earlier this month the board approved of a resolution directing the highway superintendent to cooperate with the town’s outside auditors.

“The audit that was the subject of a resolution last week due to stonewalling by the highway superintendent on that audit, involves that entire permit system,” Barrett said. “There are multiple companies involved. The problem has been it does not seem to be working effectively, doesn’t seem to be managed effectively by the highway superintendent.”

Barrett gave an example of Verizon trying to install FIOS cable.

“For years we’ve heard people expressly stating the desire to have FIOS in town,” Barrett said. “Then I receive an email from Verizon that it’s been a couple of months and the highway superintendent just ignores their requests for permits.”

Town Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli claimed that actions taken by Bull have impeded town operations. He cited five agenda items at board meetings throughout this year which had directed Bull to take certain actions.

“This board should not be placed in a position where we need to compel an elected official to do something on behalf of the residents of this town,” Morelli said.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News