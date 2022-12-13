Firefighters battle Tuesday morning blaze on Georgetta Dix Plaza in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – An early Tuesday fire destroyed a multi-dwelling home on Georgetta Dix Plaza.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza, Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno said. The fire broke out at approximately 4 a.m.

“There were 10 people [living] in the home and our people were able to get in there and get everybody out,” Mareno said. “We had some challenges with this fire because there were two apartments on the second floor and also it appeared that some people were using the attic as a living space too.”

Mareno said the firefighters encountered a fire on the rear of the second floor.

“We were dealing with some cold temperatures last night and some ice that was gathering,” Mareno said.

The fire chief said the building will be demolished due to the extensive damage.

Mareno said that the American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the destroyed home.

Tuesday’s fire follows one Saturday on State Street and one Monday on Lark Street.

