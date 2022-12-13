High schools: Holder leads Schenectady boys’ basketball past Guilderland

Damari Holder scored 25 points, including 14 in the second half, to power Schenectady to a 66-46 Suburban Council boys’ basketball victory over Guilderland.

The Patriots outscored the Dutchmen 23-15 in the third quarter to open a 52-35 lead.

Christian Gomez poured in 16 points for Schenectady, and Quy-Maine Haggray added 11.

Troy Berschwinger led Guilderland with 10 points.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Niskayuna to escape with a 49-48 win. Myles Yannuzzi and Luke Haluska each scored 10 points for Burnt Hills. Niskayuna outscored Burnt Hills 20-7 in the fourth quarter and was led by Sam Booth’s 19-point night. Gavin Olsen added 10 points in the loss.

Ben Phillips led a balanced scoring attack by Ballston Spa with 12 points in a 48-44 win against Colonie. Brandon Gordon scored a game-high 15 points for Colonie with Cameron Trimarchi adding 10.

Evan Rainville led Columbia with 26 points in a 57-40 win over Albany. Zander Poissant scored 11 points with Peyton Walters adding 10.

Jhai Vellon scored a game-high 24 points to lead Amsterdam to a 90-57 road win at Johnstown in Foothills Council action. JaSean Vann scored 16, with Ceasar Thompson adding 14 in the win. Johnstown was led by Braden Jones’ 23-point night. Ryan Hoyt added 16.

Gloversville limited Scotia-Glenville from reaching double-digits in all four quarters in its 61-26

James Collar led Gloversville with 21 points followed by Mariano DiCaterino’s 11-point night.

Peyton Smith led Hudson Falls with a 30-point night in a 60-51 win against Glen Falls. Noah Williamson added 11 points for Hudson Falls. Oscar Lilac scored 19 points to lead Glens Falls followed by Cooper Nadler with 12 and Kellen Driscoll adding 10.

Queensbury held off South Glens Falls, 65-60, led by Trey Bailey’s 22-point night. Ryan Blanchard added 16 points in the win. Brady Smith scored a game-high 27 points for South Glens Falls with Boston White adding 12.

Aayden Green scored a game-high 21 points as Lansingburgh defeated Ichabod Crane 72-58 in Colonial Council action. Wesley McIntyre scored 18 points, and James Oliver added 17 for Lansingburgh. Alex Schmidt led Ichabod Crane with 18 points, followed by Dylan McCrudden with 15.

Jason Bradwell Jr. scored a game-high 22 points to lead La Salle past Cohoes, 82-46. Adam Meyers chipped in 14 points with Davon Maloney adding 10. Cohoes was led by Bruce Hancock and Marquay Tanksley each scoring 10 points.

Daheen Wilson scored 25 points as Watervliet defeated Maple Hill 56-43 in non-league action. Jason Chaplin scored 11, and Matthew Wistuk added 10 in the win. Maple Hill’s Brady Cole scored 14 points, with Colby Frazier adding 10.

O’MEALLY LEADS NISKAYUNA

Olivia O’Meally scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter to help Niskayuna to a 54-45 Suburban Council girls’ basketball victory over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

Niskayuna (1-2 SC, 3-2 overall) led 44-26 after three quarters.

Jackie Reffelt scored 13 points for Niskayuna, and Kathleen Birmingham added 11.

MK Lescault paced the Spartans (1-2, 3-2) with 16 points. Peyton Felix and Grace O’Connor added 10 points each.

Ellie Cerf led Bethlehem with 15 points in a 61-48 win against Saratoga Springs. Kaitlyn Robbins scored 12 points with Caroline Davis adding 10. Saratoga Springs was led by Carly Wise’s 15 points. Addy Hart and Lauren LaFountain each added 10.

Haley Waldron and Destiny Pipino each scored 15 points to lead Guilderland past Schenectady, 61-25. Xavianna McDaniel led Schenectady with eight points and Izabella Hempstead added six.

Thirteen different players scored as Shaker defeated Troy 52-32. Shaker jumped out to a 16-3 first quarter lead, led by Niamah Kelly’s team-high eight point night. Laila Thomas and Ava Mammone each scored eight points for Troy.

Shonyae Edmonds scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Albany’s 74-43 win over Columbia. Azera Gates and Iyana Weeden added 12 points each.

Gabrielle Martin scored a game-high 19 points as Jayla Tyler chipped in 18 more in Colonie’s 63-30 win against Ballston Spa. Jess Bowens led Ballston Spa with 14 points.

Tanavia Turpin socred 18 points with El’Dior Dobere and Akarri Gaddy each adding 10 in Catholic Central’s 56-35 win against Mohonasen in Colonial Council action.

Mohonasen was led by Bella Petrocci’s 14-point night with Izzy Clute chipping in 11 points.

Cobleskill-Richmondville held off a third-quarter rally and a 37-point performance by Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk’s Hannah Vanderzee in a 61-58 win.

Meghan Ellis and Riley France each had a team-high 12 points for Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Ashley Ames scored a game-high 28 points as Ichabod Crane defeated Lansingburgh, 75-20. Carolina Williams scored 21 points as Delaney More added 16 in the win.

Janay Brantley scored 29 points in Catskill’s 69-28 win over Taconic Hills in Patroon Council action with Ava Edmond adding 19 in the win. Taconic Hills was led by Izzabell Basko’s 17-point night.

STORM WIN

Dylan Bzdell had a goal and two assists to help the Storm beat the Mohawks 3-2 in the Capital District High School Hockey League.

Robbie Stubbs added a goal and an assist for the Storm, and Klaidi Gjini had a goal.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports