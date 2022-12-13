Firefighters battle Tuesday morning blaze on Georgetta Dix Plaza in Schenectady (1 video, 4 photos)

SCHENECTADY – An early Tuesday fire destroyed a multi-dwelling home on Georgetta Dix Plaza was severely damaged in an early morning fire on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza, Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno said. The fire broke out at approximately 4:00 a.m.

“There were 10 people (living) in the home and our people were able to get in there and get everybody out,” Mareno said. “We had some challenges with this fire because there were two apartments on the second floor and also it appeared that some people were using the attic as a living space too.”

Everything Schenectady

Mareno said the firefighters encountered a fire on the rear of the second floor.

“We were dealing with some cold temperatures last night and some ice that was gathering,” Mareno said.

The fire chief said the building is now set to be demolished due to the extensive damage.

Mareno said that the American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the destroyed home.

Tuesday’s fire follows one Saturday on State Street and one Monday on Lark Street.

Four photos and one video from our Peter R. Barber

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

@dgazette Firefighters battle Tuesday morning blaze on Georgetta Dix Plaza in Schenectady 12/13/22 – Video from our Peter R. Barber – More at DailyGazette.com



Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County