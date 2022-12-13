NFL Week 15 early betting lines: Interesting odds for Bengals-Buccaneers

The bye weeks are over for the 2022 NFL season, and it’s time for the stretch run. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, but there’s plenty still to be decided with four weeks to play, starting with Week 15.

That starts with three Saturday games for the first time this season. All of them have playoff implications and home favorites to varying degrees: The Minnesota Vikings by 4 points over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns by 2½ over the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills by 7½ over the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, two games are listed as a pick ’em: The Detroit Lions at New York Jets, and the New England Patriots at the Las Vegas Raiders.

One interesting spread sees the Dallas Cowboys, who needed a last-minute touchdown to hold off the Houston Texans as 17-point favorites last week, at the Jacksonville Jaguars, who routed the Tennessee Titans outright as 4-point underdogs last week. The Cowboys opened as 6-point favorites in this one, but incoming money on the Jaguars has the line at 4½ as of Monday afternoon.

It also appears that the struggles of Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers may continue: The Bucs are 3½-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finally, on Sunday Night Football, in an NFC East battle rife with playoff implications, the Washington Commanders are 4½-point chalk over the New York Giants.

Here’s the entire Week 15 slate, with times, early spreads and totals from Caesars Sportsbook (as of late Monday afternoon).

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco (-3½, ML -178, o/u 43½) at Seattle (+150), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis (+4, ML +175, o/u 47½) at Minnesota (-210), 1 p.m.

Baltimore (+2½, ML +122, o/u 37½) at Cleveland (-145), 4:30 p.m.

Miami (+7½, ML +278, o/u 41½) at Buffalo (-355), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia (-9, ML -440, o/u 48½) at Chicago (+335), 1 p.m.

Detroit (pick ’em, ML -110, o/u 44½) at N.Y. Jets (-110), 1 p.m.

Atlanta (+4, ML +170, o/u 43) at New Orleans (-205), 1 p.m.

Dallas (-4½, ML -235, o/u 47½) at Jacksonville (+192), 1 p.m.

Kansas City (-14, ML -900, o/u 49) at Houston (+600), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+2½, ML +115, o/u 38½) at Carolina (-135), 1 p.m.

New England (pick ’em, ML -110, o/u 44½) at Las Vegas (-110), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (-2½, ML -135, o/u 39) at Denver (+115), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (-3½, ML -195, o/u 44) at Tampa Bay (+162), 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee (+3, ML +130, o/u 46) at L.A. Chargers (-155), 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants (+4½, ML +180, o/u 40) at Washington (-220), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams (+7½, ML +275, o/u 40) at Green Bay (-350), 8:15 p.m.

