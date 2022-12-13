Pelicans to keep winning streak going against Jazz? Best bets for Dec. 13

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 13:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Pelicans (-1.5) over Jazz

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time: 9 p.m.

Our take: The New Orleans Pelicans have been the hottest team in the NBA, and we’re liking them to keep their winning streak going tonight on the road.

It won’t be easy though, as the Pels are traveling out west to take on a Utah Jazz team that’s exceeded expectations in what was expected to be a rebuilding year, and the first matchup between the two saw the Jazz pull off an overtime victory.

The Jazz have tailed off though as of late after a blistering start, and Pels defensive ace Herbert Jones will be back in the fold, making the Pels a value to cover and extend their winning streak to eight games.

BUCKS TO COVER

The play: NBA, Bucks (-4) over Warriors

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Bucks are coming off an uncharacteristic loss to the Rockets, whereas the Warriors are riding the momentum of an upset of the Celtics, but we’re expecting a reversal tonight when the two square off.

That’s because the Bucks have been a much more consistent team than the Warriors this season, and they’ll be at home with All-Star Khris Middleton expected back after he had to leave the Rockets game early with an injury.

The Warriors are once again much better at home than on the road and will be without top defender Andrew Wiggins tonight, so we’re liking the Bucks to cover in this spot.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Patriots (-2.5) over Cardinals (WON $30)

NBA, Celtics (-3.5) over Clippers (LOST $11)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$19 (1-1)

Final total for the week: +$19 (1-1)

Total for December: -$49.50 (10-14)

Total for 2022: +$322.90 (324-344)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

