The fantasy football playoffs are here: See top waiver wire options for Week 15

We’ve finally made it to the fantasy football playoffs, and I hope that your team is ready to make a championship run.

While that playoff feeling is nice, this isn’t the time to get comfortable, as there are some names to watch on the waiver wire this week that could be league winners.

Week 14 saw key players go down such as Kyler Murray and Rhamondre Stevenson, so we’ve listed out the top players from each position that are worth adding in Week 15.

Players must be rostered in less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list

TOP QUARTERBACK

Mike White, Jets (15.3% rostered)

The Jets’ passing game has turned a corner with White at quarterback, and he should continue to excel this week against a Lions defense that’s among the worst against opposing passers. White took a couple of hard shots to the ribs last week, but he was able to reenter the game and should be a go this week in what should be a strong fantasy performance.

TOP RUNNING BACK

Pierre Strong, Patriots (0.2%)

Strong took on a prominent role in the Patriots’ backfield last night when Rhamondre Stevenson left early due to injury, and he took advantage of it as the go-to receiving option out of the backfield and was able to find the end zone. Stevenson suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out this week and possibly longer, making Strong a must-add at running back.

TOP WIDE RECEIVER

DJ Chark, Lions (22.9%)

The Lions’ passing game has been one of the best in the league recently, and Chark has established himself as a go-to option with big play ability. He gets a tough draw this week against the Jets, but he’s still worth an add since he’s been so productive and shouldn’t see the attention of elite rookie corner Sauce Gardner, who’s set to shadow Amon-Ra St. Brown.

TOP TIGHT END

Juwan Johnson, Saints (15%)

The tight end position is a wasteland per usual, but Johnson is on the streaming radar this week against a Falcons defense that’s been consistently picked on by tight ends. Fellow Saint Taysom Hill is also widely available, but Johnson’s role as a receiver is more stable.

ALSO CONSIDER

Brock Purdy, 49ers QB (15.3%)

Purdy has taken the 49ers’ starting quarterback job and ran with it, and he should continue to excel this week against a struggling Seahawks defense. Purdy is dealing with an oblique injury though on a short week, but he makes for a streaming option in deeper leagues assuming he’s a go for Thursday.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers RB (19%)

The Panthers’ running game is still solid despite losing Christian McCaffrey, and Hubbard has carved out a steady role as D’Onta Foreman’s complement. While Foreman is still the lead runner, Hubbard makes for a solid pickup since he gets more touches than most No. 2 backs and would become a must-start if Foreman would get injured.

Chris Moore, Texans WR (2.3%)

Moore became the Texans top receiving option last week with both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins inactive, and he took advantage of it by delivering a strong fantasy day thanks to a boatload of targets. There’s a chance Cooks and Collins return this week, but Moore is worth a speculative add in case they don’t since he was a target hog.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Isaiah Hodgins, Giants WR (0.4%)

Hodgins appeared here last week and has returned since he continues to put up solid fantasy production on a Giants offense lacking in reliable receivers. Hodgins shined in his last matchup against the Commanders, so he makes for a nice streaming option that could also be worth having for upcoming weeks.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram.

