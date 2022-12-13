UAlbany men’s basketball could use a win versus LIU on Wednesday

ALBANY – As football coach Herm Edwards famously said, you play to win the game. And clearly, the UAlbany men’s basketball team wants and needs a win Wednesday against Long Island University at Hudson Valley Community College.

But how the Great Danes go about their business is more important than focusing solely on the W.

“I have not said that this is a must-win game to them,” UAlbany coach Dwayne Killings said Tuesday. “And I don’t want to put game pressure on them. But I said it’s just about us. You know, it’s all about how we approach the game.”

For the most part, Killings has liked how his players have approached the season, given the unfortunately high number of injuries and illnesses they’ve endured. Still, the Great Danes are 3-8 with just one win over a Division I opponent and on a four-game losing streak in which they’ve lost by an average of 23.8 points.

Following LIU, UAlbany hits the road for three non-conference games at Loyola-Chicago, which has been to the last two NCAA tournaments, Northern Illinois and Virginia, ranked No. 2 this week in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, before starting America East play vs. New Hampshire on Dec. 31.

Killings may not say it’s a must-win, but he knows what a victory would mean.

“I’ll be honest, they need it,” he said. “It’s been a hard stretch for us. You know, the season hasn’t gone the way that we thought. We had some injuries, had some challenges, I think they need a win, I think for their confidence. They deserve it. And then I also think for people out there supporting our program, they’re trying to figure out who we are, when they haven’t seen us [in a while], they’re watching the scores and trying to put it all together. So I think we need it for not only the people that support us, we need it for ourselves.”

One thing in UAlbany’s favor entering Wednesday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Sharks (1-8) is that 11 players participated in Tuesday’s practice, so no assistant coaches were needed for five-on-five.

“A couple guys are still a little sick, and we’re going to try to figure out Marcus Jackson’s status for the game for [Wednesday], but you know, I was happy our guys competed. I think we competed in spots against Providence, we have to always compete. And that’s one of the challenges that I put onto our team. And we’re going to play the five guys that compete the most, to be honest. It may not be a traditional lineup moving forward, but it’s going to be about the guys that really compete.”

Killings said freshman Jonathan Beagle and senior Gerald Drumgoole Jr. have consistently competed, and he’s hoping that the rest of the group can add more consistency to their games.

“I think his approach, I give him an A,” Killings said of Beagle, who’s averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. “I think he’s got unbelievable potential. He wants to win. I mean, that kid wants to put a banner in this gym. Right now, he has a lot of talent, but now he’s just got to learn more of the habits and the college game. I think one of the things is he’s put a lot of pressure on himself, you know, he wants to play perfect. That doesn’t always happen.”

“I think I’m getting a little better every game,” Beagle said. “I’m still struggling with stuff, but [teammates] helped me out a lot on ball screen coverage and stuff like that. But I think offensively, individually, I’m getting a little better at starting to click.”

Killings and the players admit the team is still searching for its identity. Killings said if they are to find it, he needs all the players to buy into their roles. Aaron Reddish thinks the team’s identity still centers around defense and getting out in transition. The team has struggled offensively this season, but some of that is self-inflicted.

“You know, every possession is like gold, like coach says,” Reddish said. “So I think once we learn how to value the ball and value possessions, and cut down on turnovers, I think it’ll be a lot easier for us to score.”

LIU may only have one win – and it came against a Division III opponent — but Killings said in some ways it’s like looking in a mirror. Just as UAlbany is coming off a big loss to a Big East foe in Providence, Connecticut easily handled the Sharks, coached by former 17-year NBA player Rod Strickland, on Saturday, 114-61.

“They’re trying to figure it out,” Killings said of Strickland and the Sharks. “And you know, I think it’s easy to say he’s going to be the most talented basketball player in the gym.”

Strickland was hired this past June after multiple-year stints working for the NBA G League. In the college coaching ranks, Strickland worked for programs at Kentucky, Memphis and South Florida.

