UAlbany women still looking for a consistent active basketball roster

ALBANY — UAlbany women’s basketball coach Colleen Mullen has spent a lot of time during the team’s 11 games this season talking about how it needs to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Mullen might not have believed just how uncomfortable the Great Danes have literally been. There have been eight road games (one was at nearby Siena), there have been long plane trips and crammed travel schedules. And then there are the injuries and illnesses that have swept over the Great Danes (5-6) like a wave they can’t outswim.

In the preseason, the biggest question facing Mullen was how she might split time among the top eight returning players that could all make an argument for getting starter’s minutes.

The question she has most often faced — and is again before the Great Danes’ game at NEC newcomer Stonehill on Wednesday at 6 p.m. — is who she’ll have available.

“Yeah, we still have a lot of players that are day by day,” Mullen said Tuesday. “Lucia [Decortes] came back, but she’s still limited, Helene [Haegerstrand} is still limited. We also have some illnesses on the team, so people have been really sick. You know, there’s lots of viruses going around here. So that’s another issue. Freja [Werth] is day by day. She had a sprained ankle, then had an illness. Morgan [Haney] is day by day, Kayla [Cooper] is day by day. But we’re hopeful that, you know, at least Freja will be able to be back.”

The latest concern is that leading scorer Ellen Hahne didn’t participate in the contact part of Tuesday’s practice. Hahne has been a rock of stability, starting all 11 games, leading the team in scoring (14.9 ppg), rebounds (60) and assists (34). She is also the most adept at getting to the foul line, where she has made 41 of 51 attempts. The next closest player on the team has only taken 19 free-throw attempts.

“I was actually texting with one of the assistants that I’ve been friends with for years, from Stonehill,” Mullen said. “She’s, like, ‘How many offenses do you have?’ I said, ‘Well, we’ve got a lot in there.’

“Mostly just trying to figure out what the different lineups and the different availability were,” Mullen added. “So building that chemistry is difficult right now. It’s one of those things where the most important thing is that we’re continuing to get everybody better. And then as we build our confidence when the rest of the team returns and we’re healthy, really building that chemistry so that we are playing our best basketball in March like we were last year.”

Even though UAlbany enters Wednesday’s game off a loss, there were many good signs in its 74-62 loss to ACC opponent Boston College.

“I think we executed a lot of our offensive stuff and our defensive scout a lot better in the Boston College game rather than in some of the games we have had previously,” starter Grace Heeps said. “I think definitely it was a turning point, especially because we have struggled in some pressure situations and handling defensive pressure. And I think in that game we really were relaxed, composed and able to execute our plays, execute our offenses, and stay together as a team the whole game, whereas maybe we haven’t in the past. And being able to do that against an ACC opponent kind of now can feed into whatever game we play.”

“To execute the way we did against a really good opponent just says a lot about us,” guard Lilly Phillips said. “And it will really help us going further in our non-conference schedule.”

That non-conference schedule is down to three games. After Stonehill (3-7), the Great Danes play at No. 3-ranked Ohio State (10-0) on Friday and Syracuse on Dec. 20. UAlbany opens play in the America East on Dec. 29 vs. Vermont at Hudson Valley Community College.

