High schools: Balanced Duanesburg boys’ basketball charges to win

HIGH SCHOOLS – Ethan Thompson scored 19 points, leading four Duanesburg players in double figures as the Eagles raced to a 73-33 Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball win over OESJ on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Mulhern added 13 points for Duanesburg, while Kyle Williams and Peyton Fall scored 10 each. The Eagles led 30-5 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Colten Christensen scored 12 points to lead OESJ.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo overwhelmed Middleburgh 83-31, with Dayne Coates hitting eight 3-points and finished with 27 points to lead the Bulldogs. AJ Wright added 23 points and Blake Shaver scored 12 for B-K-W, while Troy Cammer’s 10 points topped Middleburgh.

Nate Burke’s 19 points and Matt Bernhardt’s 16 points paved the way for Schoharie in a 60-48 win over Canajoharie. Antonio Fairley scored 28 points to lead Canajoharie, with 21 of them coming in the second half.

In a non-league matchup, Albany Academy beat Utica Academy of Science 70-45. The Cadets were led by 24 points from Jack Louridas and 13 points from Bobby Chandler.

CANAJOHARIE OVERCOMES SCHOHARIE

Charlotte Nare scored 13 points and Gianna Memrick scored 10 for Canajoharie in a 45-35 Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball victory against Schoharie.

Megan Blakeslee and Soren Veit-Scott each scored nine points for Canajoharie.

Schoharie’s Emily Lehoe scored 14 of her game-high 15 points in the second half.

Fonda-Fultonville held off Northville for a 52-49 win, with Elinor Slezak scoring 17 points and Emma Crahan scoring 12. Hailey Monroe had a huge game for Northville with 32 points, and Hannah Hoffman scored 12.

Galway played lockdown defense in a 35-16 win over Fort Plain. Grace O’Brien scored 14 points and Anna Spadaro scored 14 to lead Galway. Zionna Robarge’s eight points paced Fort Plain.

Duanesburg beat OESJ 51-28. Allison O’Hanlon scored a game-high 19 points for Duanesburg, which also received 18 points from Alex Moses and 12 from Hannah Mulhern.

Emily Edwards scored 17 points and Claire Scram scored 16 in Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s 66-21 win over Middleburgh. Katie Stevens added 13 points and McKenzie Schwank added 10 in the win.

In the Wasaren League, Greenwich raced out to a 50-4 halftime lead and beat Hoosic Valley 77-10. Adrianna Rojas led Greenwich with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals, and Brooke Kuzmich added 10 points.

Mechanicville defeated Waterford-Halfmoon 59-31, with Allie Kenyon scoring 23 points and Ella Zecca adding 18 in the win. Waterford-Halfmoon’s Maddy Azwood scored 12 points.

FAMULARE LEADS CBA HOCKEY

Mason Famulare scored a pair of third-period goals to lead CBA in a 4-0 win over Albany Academy. Jake Hammond assisted on both of Famulare’s goals and scored one of his own for the Brothers, while Jacob Lentz opened the scoring in the first period and goalie Marshall Cohen posted the shutout with 29 saves.

BLUE STREAKS GYMNASTS WIN

Saratoga Springs beat Shaker 161.75-156.95 in a Suburban Council gymnastics meet. Shaker’s Alyssa Kerns took first in all-around with a score of 32.8, including the top marks of 9.15 on floor exercise and 8.5 on balance beam. Saratoga Springs’ Gia DiMaggio took first on vault with an 8.15, and the Blue Streaks’ Charlie Gleeksman won the uneven bars with an 8.4.

