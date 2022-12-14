Veteran Jimmy Thomas, of Ballston Spa, made it to Key West, Florida, in his kayak.

He’s halfway through his journey, which started on the water in Scotia back in September.

Thomas, of Ballston Spa, began his voyage with a special goal in mind: raise as much money as possible to provide service dogs to veterans who need them. His goal is to raise $500,000, explaining that service dogs and their training can be very expensive.

Thomas and the Glenville Rotary Club have been raising money along his journey through his organization, Doggie Paddle for Veterans. Donations can be made at doggiepaddle.org. Thomas, spending his days paddling thus far, said he was unsure of how much has raised to this point.

“As far as money goes, we would always like more,” he said. “We’ve gotten quite a lot of in-kind donations, where people will donate dogs or veterinarians will donate their time for veterans who have a service dog.”

According to doggiepaddle.org, the average cost of a service dog is about $50,000 with training, an amount that is unaffordable for most veterans who need one, Thomas explained. Another often cited statistic he shared is that 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

Paddling in waves coming over his kayak and down the back of his neck have been the most challenging part of the trip so far, Thomas said. He has enjoyed meeting lots of wonderful people along his trip south.

Throughout the trip, both Thomas and the Glenville Rotary have shared photos and updates about Thomas’ journey — some shared in the pages of this newspaper.

“I think people love to see the pictures but sometimes forget what were doing it for,” Thomas said. “Maybe they’re all waiting until I finish and then they’ll send in lots of money.”

Thomas knows firsthand the benefits a service dog can bring to a veteran who needs one. His own service dog, Boots, was able to help normalize his life, he said. Thomas was able to get Boots trained through the Wolves for Warriors program, a process that took about six months.

“There’s no other insurances for veterans that pay for a service dog, so a lot of the cost would have to be out of pocket,”

Thomas explained. “Since most of them wouldn’t have that kind of money, they have to go without. If you’re a disabled vet, the VA might be able to get you a cane; they aren’t going to be able to get you a service dog.”

So, Thomas continues his efforts. For the second half of his exhibition — returning north — he’ll go from paddling to peddling.

Thomas left mile marker zero on his return trip earlier this week. Once he’s out of the Keys, he’ll be headed up Route A1A to Route 17 and will ride his bike along the coast until he reaches North Carolina, where he will ride slightly inland.

“A bike and snow don’t really go well together,” Thomas said. “So that part is going to be pretty difficult. With any luck, I’ll hit cold weather but no snow.”

Thomas hopes to be back locally in New York on Feb. 1. The Doggie Paddle USA Facebook page following Thomas’ journey now has over 500 followers.

