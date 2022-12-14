Messiah production returns to Amsterdam

Handel’s Messiah will fill up an Amsterdam church hall once again this Saturday, marking its return for the first time in a decade.

“The magic of all of it was really important for me and I want that for other singers and I want that for other musicians who are coming up in the town now,” said Alice Sorensen, the organizer of the performance and the director of music at St. Stanislaus Church, about her inspiration to restart the production of the Messiah.

“I’ve been really overwhelmed by the help and the encouragement that I’ve received and just from the response from people who are like, ‘yeah, I’ll come and sing.’”

Prior to its hiatus, audience members would congregate at St. Ann’s church to hear community singers and instrumentalists perform the traditional Christmas piece. After more than 50 years, the tradition came to an end following the passing of Richard McKee, who had directed the ensemble in its final years.

Sorensen, who sang in the original choir when she was younger and will now be directing, is excited to follow in McKee’s footsteps and revive the Messiah at St. Stanislaus Church.

“It feels like I have big shoes to fill but they’re really important shoes,” said Sorensen. “One thing that has been really special about this for me is that so many of the people in this choir — I grew up singing with them, so it is a little weird to stand in front of them on the other side, but these were my heroes growing up. And it is so exciting to bring them together again for this.”

Saturday’s performance will feature a choir, organist Justan Foster, and three soloists. All three of the soloists were a part of the original choir and recall the tradition fondly, including Theresa Jackson.

“It used to be a regular thing, the second Sunday of December,” said Jackson. “It seemed Christmas never really began until we did the Messiah because it was such a tradition.”

The return of the Messiah is a restoration of a long Amsterdam custom for many folks, but it may now also serve as an opportunity for the younger generation to experience the Messiah live and join in rebuilding a community tradition.

“Hopefully the young people will come and see it and be inspired by it and enjoy it as we all have for so many years,” said Christine Sherlock, one of the soprano singers in the choir.

Though this year’s group is smaller than previous groups, the singers seem confident that the brilliance of the piece will strike the audience with as much emotion and power as it did years ago.

“There’s no way to leave other than feeling uplifted and joyful and hopeful,” said Sherlock. “And that’s a good way to feel this holiday season.”

But aside from personal impact, this production of the Messiah promises to send out the message to the Amsterdam community that it is a place that values the arts and encourages people to become artists.

“Amsterdam is such a sports town and it’s great to have music . . . and to see this come around again and to think that it’s going to be established again,” Barbara Berry Sprouse, the soprano soloist, said. “That’s a thrill.”

And not only does this performance bring the arts to the Amsterdam community but, according to tenor soloist Bill Nelson, it also allows Amsterdam as a whole to express itself to the greater Capital Region.

“It was one of the ways in which the community expressed who it was,” said Nelson. “Amsterdam has a vibrant and longstanding heritage of artistic expression that has been a keystone to who it was for so long.”

Handel’s Messiah will be performed at St. Stanislaus Church this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested offering.

