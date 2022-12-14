Winter Storm Watch for much of region Thursday to Saturday; 8 to 16 inches or more possible

ALBANY – A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the Capital Region for Thursday through Saturday as 8 to 16 inches or more of snow are expected in areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Schenectady County and southern Saratoga County were expected to see less, possibly around 2 to 6, according to the service. The service issued a winter weather advisory for those areas.

The winter storm watch is to run from 1 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. It covers all of Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie counties, as well as western Schenectady County and northern Saratoga County, along with points north and west.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches or more are possible in the watch area.

Actual snow amounts are to vary, depending on location and elevation, with the greatest snowfall totals in the higher elevations, the watch reads. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the watch text reads. “The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commute Friday.”

In the advisory area, a mix of rain and snow was expected Thursday night through Friday night. Snow accumulations are expected to be heavy and wet. The advisory runs 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday night.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Northern New York and most of Vermont. Our initial forecast is for 4 to 16 inches of snowfall with areas of higher terrain expected to receive the highest amounts of storm total snowfall. pic.twitter.com/FGRxVCj9ek — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 14, 2022 .

