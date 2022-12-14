Music review: In sold-out show, Canadian Brass blends virtuosic passages with humor (‘Bach invented Bach sets’)

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The sold-out crowd at the Canadian Brass’ Tuesday night concert at the Spa Little Theatre couldn’t have found a better way to get in the holiday mood.

Scintillating playing, holiday tunes, and a gentle humor that threaded its way throughout the show were matchless.

With the stage bathed in an aquamarine light and set with five empty chairs and a few brass instruments, the crowd happily buzzed. Suddenly from the lower part of the hall, the musicians entered playing the solemn “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” as they headed for the stage. Once on stage and wearing their trademark white sneakers, they faced the audience to play “Ding Dong Merrily on High.” The crowd erupted with delight and a loud applause. They knew they’d be in for a wonderful treat.

Canadian Brass has been around since the 1970s performing all over the world and producing more than one hundred recordings. And always their style has remained consistent: a blend of works from the Renaissance to pop; a sweetly gentle humor; virtuosic technical proficiency; and a smooth and effortless show. The members have changed throughout the years — only tubist Chuck Daellenbach is the original member. Now the players include trombonist Achilles Liarmakopoulos (11 years); French hornist Steve Nelsen (9 years) and the two newest, trumpeter Fabio Brum from Brazil and trumpeter Caleb Hudson. Despite being the new guys they’ve adapted well because besides having to perform many of the tunes from memory, there’s also a bit of choreography and taking the mic to provide a few pertinent one-liners.

Daellenbach told the crowd that the two tunes they’d just heard were their encore pieces because they’d learned over the years never to take a chance to not be able play an encore. Up next were works from the 17th century: Samuel Scheidt’s “In Dulci Jubilo” and Claudio Monteverdi’s “Damigella Tutta Bella,” which showed off their fast techniques and smooth ensemble work. Andrea Gabrieli’s “O Sacrum convivium” was a slow, mellow beautiful church tune.

The third movement of J.S. Bach’s third Brandenburg Concerto was spirited, uptempo, showed off tons of virtuosic passages and was very polished.

Daellenbach explained that Bach had sent the six Brandenburgs as a job application and showed how Bach had invented “Bach sets” as in box sets – which got a happy groan from the crowd.

Then it was on to Christmas tunes: “White Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells.” The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” spotlighted Hudson in the tune’s famous piccolo trumpet solo. Hudson nailed it to huge applause. And to wrap up the first half, Dallenbach got the spotlight in “Tuba Tiger Rag.” Besides it being a cute tune, Daellenbach showed musical athleticism by turning his tuba around while still playing it. An amazing stunt.

The second half included a lovely “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” a theme and variations arrangement of the melody from Beethoven’s short piano work “Fuer Elise,” and “What Child is This” with Hudson on flugelhorn. “Chestnuts Roasting on a Fire” featured Nelsen in a beautiful solo.

Daellenbach pointed out (tongue in cheek) that it was well known that if the piece had a beautiful melody it belonged on French horn. Thus, Nelsen’s solo.

Liarmakopoulos got the spotlight in “Thoughts of Love” that showed off not only his silkin tone but his sensational and effortless technique. A short arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” had a lot of triple tongueing and fast work to make for the required “epic” finale.

But there was one more: “Frosty the Snowman” in a Luther Henderson arrangement that had Daellenbach in full mode, including laying on the floor still playing the bass line.

The crowd loved it, jumped to a standing ovation and headed to the lobby to meet the guys and get signed CDs. They’d also been encouraged to take snaps throughout the show to send to the quintet, which Daellenbach said they would market “mercilessly.”

