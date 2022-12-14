NFL 2022: Week 15 picks and TV listings

Boy, do I love stress-free Philadelphia Eagles victories.

Watching the Eagles surgically dismantle the New York Giants 48-22 last Sunday (and honestly, it wasn’t that close) was tons of fun. Normally, my son Steven and I are stressing over every play. Not last Sunday. It was three hours of joyful bliss. The only stress we experienced was watching the Houston Texans blowing the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles should have another stress-free game Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

NFL Network will have a tripleheader Saturday, highlighted by the AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

I had a tough Week 14 in The Daily Gazette’s U Pick ‘Em football contest, going 7-6. I am 130-76-2 for the season. I’m still a game behind Andrew Crounse of Glenville Beverage.

My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 9-4. He is 123-83-2.

Here are my Week 15 picks.

THURSDAY

San Francisco 28, Seattle 17

SATURDAY

Minnesota 34, Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 14, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 31, Miami 14

SUNDAY

Carolina 24, Pittsburgh 17

Philadelphia 41, Chicago 14

Kansas City 45, Houston 10

Dallas 24, Jacksonville 16

Detroit 31, N.Y. Jets 20

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 21

Denver 20, Arizona 7

New England 28, Las Vegas 24

L.A. Chargers 27, Tennessee 21

Cincinnati 30, Tampa Bay 17

Washington 21, N.Y. Giants 13

MONDAY

Green Bay 28, L.A. Rams 21

WEEK 15 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SATURDAY

NFL Network — Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Tom Pelissero and Lindsay Czarniak); Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche and Stacey Dales); Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin and Peter Schrager).

SUNDAY

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale); New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2 and ESPN+: ManningCast).

