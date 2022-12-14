Rotterdam man charged with rape, kidnapping in Rensselaer County; Faces 39-count indictment, sheriff says

TROY – A Rotterdam man has been indicted in Rensselaer County on kidnapping, rape and other charges after a months-long investigation, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Travis Anderson, 38, of Rotterdam, was arrested Monday at his Rotterdam home on a total 39-count indictment, officials said.

He faces 19 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, 18 counts of first-degree rape and one count each of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, officials said.

Officials in a release did not describe the allegations against Anderson further.

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s investigators made the arrest with the assistance of the New York State Police and Rotterdam Police Department, officials said.

Anderson was arraigned and ordered held on $75,000 bail.

