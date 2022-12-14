SantaCon is coming to town

Saratoga Springs is in for a visit from hundreds of Santas this week. They’ll be joined by elves, reindeer and a few other festive characters as part of Saratoga SantaCon.

It’s slated for Saturday, sprawling out across 14 bars in downtown Saratoga. The event, which started in 2011, collects food and funds for the Franklin Community Center and has become part of a long-running holiday tradition in the Capital Region.

“We took it from a 300-person pub crawl to over 3,000 people,” said organizer Brian Miller. “It’s literally the largest pub crawl in the Capital District.”

He credits its popularity in part to local pride.

“There’s a lot SantaCons done all around the country. You’ve got New York City, you’ve got San Francisco, Chicago, Buffalo, Syracuse, they all do them too. I think the Capital District is full of proud people that want to make theirs the best,” Miller said.

Saratoga’s brings in not only local attendees but also people from farther afield, including Massachusetts, Vermont, Lake Placid, Westchester, etc.

Most come decked out in holiday garb. There’s an array of traditional Santa Claus costumes, but he’s far from the only Christmas character on the crawl. Buddy the Elf is another popular one, as is Santa’s reindeer. In previous years, some have leaned into other aspects of the holidays, coming dressed as Christmas presents and trees or in ugly sweaters.

Some, including a group of around 10 Massachusetts residents, have made the trip to Saratoga Springs for SantaCon each year since it’s been held.

“Every year they show up and they always have a themed outfit. Last year, they did Santa and the reindeer and the year before that they were all elves,” Miller said.

With an ever-expanding attendee list, organizers had to change the format slightly.

“It used to be a traditional pub crawl where each bar had their own stop but it’s just too big. So we’re doing two registration spots. One at The SoundBar and one at Harvey’s to divide the people [up] and then there’s 14 bars participating. It’s a very open format from 3-8,” Miller said.

Another change is the way donations are collected.

“The main goal of this is to raise money for the Franklin Community Center. We used to only charge a canned good donation . . . but the thing is, we dropped 5,000 or 6,000 pounds of food on the Franklin Community Center when everybody’s dropping food at the Franklin Community Center,” Miller said.

This time, there is an admission fee of $15, which goes toward the Saratoga Springs non-profit. SantaCon has supported the community center for years and Miller appreciates that the money raised stays local.

“There will be a direct impact from this. The Franklin Community Center isn’t just for homeless people. It’s for people who are just having a hard time,” Miller said.

The community center runs a food pantry and offers clothing and furniture, as well as advocacy services and affordable housing.

After several years of running the event, organizing this year’s SantaCon has gone pretty smoothly, though there are a few things Miller keeps in mind.

“How can we make the experience better?” Miller said, “Obviously safety is the main thing too. You’re dealing with 3,000 people who will be drinking so our biggest thing this year is talking to the bars and making sure they’ve got plenty of security on, making sure everybody’s of age, and all their bartenders are trained on safe serving.”

While some may see SantaCon as only a party, charity is the point of the event, Miller added. New York City’s SantaCon, known to bring in a crowd of 30,000, has garnered a raucous reputation, though Saratoga’s has been mellower.

Saratoga SantaCon is open to anyone ages 21 and up. Admission is $15 and registration runs from 1-3 p.m. Buying tickets ahead of time via Eventbrite is recommended. For more information visit Saratoga SantaCon 2022 on eventbrite.com.

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts