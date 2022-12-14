Pedestrian from Schenectady seriously hurt in Colonie crash, police say

COLONIE – A pedestrian from Schenectady was seriously hurt in a Colonie crash, police said.

Police Wednesday identified the pedestrian as James L. Taft, 59, of Schenectady.

Taft was taken to Albany Medical Center after being struck by a car Monday afternoon, police said. He continued to be listed in serious condition Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Central Avenue and the Colonie Center Mall, police said. Police identified the driver as Kalin M. Harvey, 22, of Colonie.

The car’s driver and witnesses said the pedestrian had stepped out into traffic, not in a posted crosswalk, police said. No charges are pending.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out, police said.

The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area is asked to call police at 518-783-2744.

