Celebrate 2022: Long-running Melodies of Christmas returns to Proctors in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – Melodies of Christmas is back, starting today through Sunday at Proctors, and producers expect the show to be better than ever.

“We’re excited to be back in the theater,” said Elizabeth Guerin, executive producer at WRGB CBS 6. “It’s a labor of love.”

Melodies is great entertainment and this year is celebrating its 43rd show. It will feature Grand Central Station in its fifth appearance; the Empire State Youth Orchestra and Melodies Chorale; Ally the Piper (bagpipes) in her first Melodies show; and Northeast Ballet. Liz Bishop and Greg Floyd of CBS 6, Jerry Golub of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Bill Sullivan of Freihofer’s, who are the show’s sponsors, will act as hosts.

There will also be up to 50 children, many from local Scout troops, who will be running up and down the aisles. All of them will be dressed by The Costumer.

The shows are also a huge fundraiser for the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center. To date the shows have raised roughly $9.5 million.

“We hope to get up to $10 million,” Guerin said.

Other than donations, proceeds come from ticket prices — which have remained consistent, except for a dollar increase in 2019 — and from the sale of wearable items such as beanies and sweatshirts with “Children’s Cancer Awareness” as their logo, she said.

As part of the shows’ connection with the Melodies Center, one of the highlights is the appearance of children who have received treatment at the center coming onstage to sing “Silent Night.”

“We’re expecting a group of 10 alumni and at least 10 who are still getting treatment,” Guerin said.

While the audience is enjoying all that’s offered, plenty is happening backstage. Bob English, who is coming out of retirement as a CBS 6 TV broadcast director to do these shows, is making sure that a half-mile of cable has been laid, and 100 microphones and camera placements are set to feed the information to his truck out in the parking lot, where the shows are recorded for future rebroadcasts.

The orchestra and chorale have also been hard at work with up to seven rehearsals. While the number of musicians/singers comes to more than 100, with many of them veterans of past Melodies shows, for their music director, Etienne Abelin, it’s all new.

“I’ve never done anything like this. It’s amazing. It’s a great experience,” said Abelin, a native of Switzerland. “And the beautiful arrangements of the Christmas carols — most are new for me. But working with singers is different. I’m looking at the music, but absolutely I’m [looking] off the page. You can’t stare at the score. Your eyes must be in contact with the singers — the breathing, what the cutoffs are. And being singers, they must feel that yes, they can do that and feel free. It’s a lot of emotions.”

What is also new for him is working with ballet dancers, and he expects some surprises. There will be two dances: one with Mother Ginger from “The Nutcracker,” danced by Harrison Sodre; the other will be a White Christmas with three couples. One of the couples will be Spencer Lee and his wife, Ashley.

“There’s always a variability to working with a live orchestra,” Lee said. “In rehearsal we’ll be checking for tempos, as I always choreograph the steps should the tempo be slower or faster. It’s special to perform live and to collaborate and have that huge sound. It’s a visual spectacle.”

For Abelin, the entire extravaganza is amazing.

“Whoa … what is this show — so American and not European. In Switzerland it is more intimate, maybe an oratorio. In Brazil, it’s a party on the beach. So I’m very curious how I’ll experience it in the moment.”

Rebroadcasts can be seen Christmas Eve on WRGB at 7:30 and 11:30 p.m., and on WCWN at 6:30 and 10 p.m.

On Christmas Day the show will be broadcast on WRGB at 7:30 a.m. and on WCWN at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Melodies of Christmas

WHEN: Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Proctors

HOW MUCH: $36

MORE INFO: proctors.org; 518 346-6204

