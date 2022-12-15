Celebrate 2022: Traditions, Food, Gifts, Memories – Our special holiday section

CELEBRATE 2022 – Bring on the cheer!
In this year’s Celebrate section we’re looking at holiday traditions both local and global, with features on an elaborate Christmas village display in Niskayuna and on how a local Ukrainian family is celebrating the season.
We’ve also got stories on best bets for gifts, including some local places to pick them up.
Of course, the savory and sweet foods of the season aren’t forgotten, and we highlight holiday breads from around the world as well as a Schenectady candy shop that’s a go-to for the choco-holics on your list.
The section wraps up with scenes of seasons past featuring a Capital Region Scrapbook holiday edition.
- Niskayuna resident’s whimsical village — a 29-year labor of love — finds balance
- Local family offers insight into what it’s like to celebrate the Ukrainian way
- Saratoga Santa continues to delight young and old
- Drive-thru displays offer sights — and sounds — to keep your mood merry
- ’Tis the season for festive exhibits
- Spice up the holiday season – Plenty of local hot sauce options
- Holiday breads brighten season around the world (with a video)
- ‘Magical shopping experience’ helps keep Clifton Park’s Wit’s End customers returning all year long
- Holiday markets spotlight work of local artisans
- By the chimney with care? Not quite – Stockings, socks, on St. Nicholas Eve
- Giving, receiving – Local community leaders, readers remember well
Categories: Art, Celebrate 2022, Entertainment, Food, Life and Arts