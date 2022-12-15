‘Enhanced search’ underway Thursday for missing Samantha Humphrey along Mohawk River, Schenectady Police say

SCHENECTADY – City police and other law enforcement agencies are conducting an enhanced search along the Mohawk River Thursday for missing Schenectady 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, city police said.

The search area is running approximately four miles from the city’s Stockade neighborhood to the Rexford Bridge in Niskayuna, police said.

The search is to include a state police helicopter, dive teams and law enforcement conducting a grid search along both sides of the river, police said.

Searchers are to be out throughout the day looking for Samantha and “evidence in this missing person case,” police said in a release.

“We would like the public to be aware of these comprehensive search efforts so as not to cause alarm,” city police said in a release Thursday morning. “We would also like to reassure the public that this case remains extremely active, and the department along with our law enforcement partners will dedicate the resources necessary to find Samantha.”

Samantha was last seen the evening of Nov. 25 in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds.

Thursday’s search follows repeated searches in the area in the weeks since Samantha’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-788-6566.

