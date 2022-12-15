FMCC professor competes on ‘Jeopardy’ next week

JOHNSTOWN — Being a self-proclaimed “Jeopardy” super fan, Jason Radalin of Johnstown fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a contestant on the TV quiz show in an episode that will air on Tuesday.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Jeopardy’ as far back as I can remember,” said Radalin, an assistant professor of theater arts, film studies and English at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

Watching the show regularly since childhood from the early days of late former host Alex Trebek until now, Radalin felt well-equipped for his turn as a contestant.

“I’ve basically been preparing for the last 35 years of watching ‘Jeopardy,’” Radalin said.

Yet, Radalin said it wasn’t until he was forced to stay home during the pandemic that he was finally driven by boredom to take the online test to try to get on the show during summer 2020.

“I have two kids who are 20 and 23 now, but when they were little, it wasn’t feasible for me to pick up and take a week and fly across the country,” Radalin said.

A few months later, he took part in a Zoom audition competing in a mock version of the game complete with contestant interviews alongside several other prospective players.

Over a year later, he was contacted by producers inviting him to appear on the show. He was able to take time off from teaching to make the trip to California for filming in October.

“It was right in the middle of the semester, but we do a lot electronically now, so I felt OK missing a couple days,” Radalin said.

While he has a wide knowledge of the humanities through his background in education, Radalin said he brushed up on his weaker subjects surrounding science and geography before competing.

The advice he’s often given as a theater director to nervous performers before appearing in front of a live audience served him well when it was finally game time.

“I’m very familiar with live performance, but I was very nervous,” Radalin said. “Often what I tell people when they’re going on stage is, ‘You’ve prepared for this, just put one foot in front of the other.’ And that’s what I did.”

Locals curious about how the game shook out won’t hear the results from Radalin whose lips are sealed until it airs.

“They’ll just have to watch on Tuesday,” Radalin said.

Radalin at least acknowledged giving FMCC a shoutout during the interview segment and playing while wearing his school lapel pin.

“It was really fun and I was really proud to represent FM on TV,” Radalin said. “I’ve been here 23 years. I have a lot of students I’ve taught from this area obviously and a lot of colleagues I’ve worked with over the years.”

After never really expecting to find himself on “Jeopardy,” Radalin indicated the experience is one he won’t soon forget.

It was made all the more memorable by the new friendships he forged with other contestants from across the country and the warm welcome of the show’s producers and host Ken Jennings.

“It’s a fun anecdote to tell people I’ve been on ‘Jeopardy,’” Radalin said. “It’s something I can always reflect back on. I really enjoyed my time and I’m very proud of making it onto the show.”

Radalin will be a contestant on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy.” Local listings can be found online at jeopardy.com/watch

