Images: Schenectady schools’ new Teacher of the Year Marissa Ray (4 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Central Park Middle School teacher Marissa Ray won honors Wednesday as the Schenectady district’s new Teacher of the Year.

Ray, an English as a New Language teacher of seventh and eighth graders, was surprised in her classroom with the award by Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr.

“I am pleased and honored to announce that Marissa Ray has been selected as our Teacher of the Year,” Soler said, according to the district. “Marissa is an exceptional educator, and her goals, mission and actions are clearly aligned with those of the district. She is committed to making connections to students and their families and ensuring that every one of her students has what is needed to be educationally successful. Students in Marissa’s class feel appreciated, supported, loved, and able. We are grateful that she is a member of our team and is so deserving of this honor.”

Photos from Wednesday’s presentation from our Peter R. Barber

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County