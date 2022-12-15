In the Pocket: Aiezza takes on new bowling role as co-coach at Shenendehowa

One of the Capital Region’s all-time greatest bowlers is rolling into uncharted territory.

There is no doubt that Jessica Aiezza knows how to knock down pins with authority under many challenging conditions at even the highest levels of the game. But now, the 42-year-old Mechanicville native is jumping into a new role that will test some unproven skills.

Aiezza, a sensational lefty whose credits include two national high-average championships and two national USBC titles, is the new co-coach of the Shenendehowa High School varsity and junior varsity programs. Former Shenendehowa bowler Connor Chatterton, a gym teacher, will share the mentoring duties.

“I was definitely nervous when I agreed to expand into this realm, but the feedback so far has been positive,” said Aiezza, who is on the Hammer equipment company’s amateur staff. “I never thought of coaching before, besides helping to teach my own kids to bowl. But they are soon coming down the line. Maddox is eligible to bowl for Shenendehowa next year. I’ve been trying to do some extra learning on my own. I’ve got the basic USBC certification and now I’m looking into the bronze level coaching certificate.”

So far, Aiezza and Chatterton are off to a great start as mentors. The Plainsmen won their first five matches.

“Actually, it’s working out very well,” Aiezza said. “We have 30 kids, and we didn’t cut anybody. They are all different, with a wide range of talent. I was concerned about the unknown part of it. Like what do I say to them and will they understand and accept my advice or criticism. But even though I’m a feel player myself, I know what to do to help them make adjustments. I was a part of a team in college, and we always discussed all the moves and the lane conditions for every player on the team. So far, all the kids have been pretty receptive. They are a great group of kids who are very welcoming and receptive to what we’re trying to do.”

Aiezza, a former physician’s assistant, found out about the coaching position from Shenendehowa athletic director Chris Culnan, who is a neighbor.

“He knew about my history and my abilities. When the previous coach retired, he asked me if I was interested,” Aiezza said.

The new coaching position came at a time in Aiezza’s bowling life where she had been out of the game for quite some time because of foot surgery.

“I had surgery back in June on my foot. I had bunions that made my foot swell up so much that it was extremely painful. I couldn’t even get my shoe on,” she explained. “I was told it would take me 4-6 months to get back on the lanes, and it ended up taking me just about 4 months. Right now, I’m just bowling on Monday nights [in the City League at Towne Bowling Academy], and I’m taking it slowly. But I’d like to increase my bowling pretty soon so I can bowl in the adult-child tournament with my son and in the Team Handicap Tournament.”

Aiezza has only been back bowling for about a month, and she started slowly. Monday, she finally got her first 700 triple of the season with a 279-701.

“I’m not ready to retire. My game is coming around very slowly,” she said.

Despite some physical challenges that have affected her game in recent years — like bariatric surgery complications and several other injuries, Aiezza has put together a fantastic career resume.

She’s recorded 49 perfect games and roughly 25 800 triples, with a high-three of 838, which she accomplished twice.

At Mechanicville High School, where she was inducted into that school’s athletic hall of fame, she bowled on the varsity team from the seventh through the 12th grades, winning the Colonial Council’s MVP award twice as well as a berth on the Section II Class C/D championship team several times. She was a member of the section’s composite all-star team for the state championship as both a junior and a senior. Aiezza graduated as Mechanicville’s valedictorian with a 97.5 GPA in 1998.

Then Aiezza, the former Jessica DeCrescente, continued her bowling career at Morehead State, where she helped the team win national titles in both 2000 and 2002. She was the Bowling Proprietors of America’s Female College Bowler of the Year in 2000 and was an All-American twice.

Her national individual average titles were in 2006-07 (237.56) and 2011-12 (241.98). She finished first in the NYS USBC Women’s team event, the doubles event and the singles event, setting a national record for all-events with a 2,388 in 2015. Then, last spring, she won her second USBC national team title with Liz Kuhlkin, Suzie Morin and Robin Orlikowski.

Among her other noteworthy accomplishments are winning five gold medals at the Empire State Games and capturing the 2010 Huck Finn Capital Region Bowling Show Super Bowl Doubles in 2010.

“I’m enjoying the coaching very much so far,” said Aiezza, who pointed out that her team usually has two matches and two practice sessions per week. “Maddox is like the team cheerleader. He takes the bus after school to get to the bowling center, and he never misses a practice.

“We have a tough, demanding schedule in the Suburban Council. I think we’re definitely pushing the team outside of their comfort zone. Some of them didn’t even know the language of bowling yet, like the pin numbers, how many boards there are and the 3-6-9 spare system, but we’re already seeing big improvements.”

STRIKES & SPARES

Shaun La May and Vanessa La May combined for a 1,448 handicap total to capture the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s annual doubles tournament Sunday at Town ‘N Country Lanes. The La Mays split $800. Craig Paulsen and Brian Collis shot a 1,415 and earned $400 for second, while Tim Childs and Rich Hatfield rolled a 1,410 and picked up $200. Other cashers included Bob Herschel with Ken Graham Jr. (1,409, $150), Dave Douglas with Lefty Douglas (1,383, $130), Paul Belles with Sal Graziano (1,377, $80), Steve Clow with Nicole Graham (1,374, $80) and David Wolf with Andy Hurd (1,361, $80).

Anthony Scaccia averaged 232 en route to placing fourth at last weekend’s PBA Ripic’s Carousel Lanes Open East Regional tournament in Binghamton. Scaccia, who runs the Lab pro shop at Town ‘N Country Lanes, earned $1,000.

Eric Stangle and Roy Vanderbogart won the 12th annual Digger’s Doubles over/under tournament Sunday at Uncle Sam Lanes.

Andrew Robitaille defeated Jai Mendleson 236-173 to win his third consecutive title and $290 in scholarships at the Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event at Town ‘N Country Lanes. Mendleson earned a $240 scholarship, and Sierra Gabriel earned a $155 scholarship for finishing third.

Boulevard Bowl hosts the Mikey Scaccia’s Christmas Challenge Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25. There will be a four-game format with a stepladder final. The payout will be 1 in 5 for the scratch (200 average or higher), handicap (90% of 240 with a 40-pin handicap limit) and youth (100% of 240 handicap) divisions. The tournament benefits Boulevard’s junior bowling program.

Also at Boulevard Bowl will be the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-TapTournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

Todd Hanley rolled no-tap games of 278, 298 and 300 for a 876 triple to lead his team to victory in the Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament last weekend at Boulevard Bowl. The event drew 32 four-person teams, and $680 was donated to The City Mission of Schenectady. Nice charity event run by Zach Mecca and the Boulevard Bowl staff.

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament continues Friday night at 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Boulevard Bowl’s Holiday Scotch Doubles Tournament is set for Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $40, and handicap is 90% of 240. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for details.

Uncle Sam Lanes’ annual Holiday Tournament kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. Other dates for the three-person handicap team event are Dec. 26 (6:30 p.m.), Dec. 31 (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.), Jan. 2 (6:30 p.m.), Jan. 7 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 8 (2 p.m.). Handicap is 90% of 220. One in eight teams will cash. Entry fee is $30 per bowler. Top prize is $1,200 guaranteed, based on 100 teams.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s annual New Year’s Day Tournament has an early-bird entry fee of $95 if paid before Dec. 23. Otherwise the entry fee is $125. This year’s event will be eight games. One in six bowlers will cash. First and second place are guaranteed at $2,000 and $1,000. Low to cash will be a minimum of $200. There will only be one squad beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bowlers may also opt to compete in a 16-game doubles event by simply combining their scores for another $50 entry fee. Call 518-793-9606 for reservations or more information.

MAJOR BOWLING

Rich Strath recorded a perfect game during his 803 triple, Marty Capullo Jr. slammed a 278-771 and Matt Fazzone also delivered a 300 game in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Art Van Buren posted games of 289 and 279 on the way to a 800 triple B.J. Smith hammered a 279-774 and Jay Diamond delivered a 269-772 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

In the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl, B.J. Smith rolled a 300 game during a 945 triple, Kyle Wilkins slammed a 247-930 and Bob Collins tossed a 266-916.

In the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy, Liz Kuhlkin put together a 290 game and a 1,024 four-game series, while Tom Earl ripped a 267-1,015.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

DeCrescente Distributing 31-11, ABS 30.5-11.5, Broadway Lanes 29.5-12.5, Falvey Real Estate 28-14, Downs Roofing 27-15, Towne Bowling Academy 26-16, J&F Lawncare 23-19, Sindoni Sausage 22-20, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 22-20, 20 North 22-20, Rollarama 22-20, Drive Line Motors 20.5-21.5, WMS Leasing 20-22, Boulevard Bowl 18-24, The Heritage Group 17-25, Bootlegger’s 16-26, Kristel Mechanical 15-27, KKV Recovery 13-29, Da Royalty 11-31, 518 Aliens 6.5-35.5.

Match summaries

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 225-226-238 — 689, Kenny Livengood 257-254-227 — 738, Lee Aiezza 212-196-225 — 633, Jeff Young 200-276-177 — 653. Totals: 894-952-867 — 2,713.

Broadway Lanes (2)

Roy Vanderbogart 236-226-196 — 658, John Pancake 196-280-222 — 698, Steve Wagoner 269-232-174 — 675, Justin Barcomb 217-243-237 — 697. Totals: 918-981-829 — 2,728.

— — —

The Heritage Group (3)

Patricia Kelly 205-202-184 — 591, Amanda Chrzanowski 232-258-214 — 704, Bob Messick 228-217-225 — 670, Brandon Wolf 265-195-172 — 632. Totals: 930-872-795 — 2,597.

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 184-205-178 — 567, Jenn Schissler 183-270-215 — 668, Chris Lee 186-173-149 — 508, Gabe Criscuolo 199-211-211 — 621. Totals: 752-859-753 — 2,364.

— — —

Drive Line Motors (2)

Kate Clark 208-214-203 — 625, Chris Allen 245-241-245 — 731, Rob Beedelson 234-227-248 — 709, John Askew 257-252-249 — 758. Totals: 944-934-9445 — 2,823.

Kristel Mechanical (1)

Ed White 239-267-243 — 749, Jeremy Noble 214-248-248 — 710, Bryan Kelley 269-263-192 — 724, Jeff Whitehouse 205-237-234 — 676. Totals: 927-1,015-917 — 2,869.

— — —

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (0)

Joe Mazuryk 255-222-212 — 689, Chip Tashjian 187-191-162 — 540, Brad Lawyer 225-166-199 — 590, Jody Becker 177-235-215 — 627. Totals: 844-814-788 — 2,446.

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 215-213-247 — 675, Nick Barnes 240-218-298 — 756, Ryan Karabin 259-221-226 — 706, Billy Wigand 267-199-277 — 743. Totals: 981-851-1,048 — 2,880.

— — —

Da Royalty (0)

AJ Collins 184-213-196 — 593, Dillon Irby 203-215-227 — 645, Will Cunningham 228-236-199 — 663, David Squires 180-180-207 — 567. Totals: 795-844-829 — 2,468.

Boulevard Bowl (3)

P.J. Derenzo 246-217-244 — 707, Ken Wilkins 236-247-238 — 721, Mike Scaccia 183-239-279 — 701, Derek Foti 226-259-163 — 648. Totals: 891-962-924 — 2,777.

— — —

ABS (1)

Jeff Kallner 290-246-173 –709, Natasha Fazzone 180-192-193 — 565, Craig Taylor 259-183-185 — 627, Matt Fazzone 300-199-202 — 701. Totals: 1,029-820-753 — 2,602.

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 199-258-197 — 654, Nick Stricos 264-243-185 — 692, Joe DeVellis Jr. 193-218-202 — 613, R.J. Martinez 268-189-214 — 671. Totals: 924-908-798 — 2,630.

— — —

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Jessica Aiezza 210-212-279 — 701, Brian Mariano 202-235-224 — 661, Suzie Morine 266-248-192 — 706, Liz Kuhlkin 190-237-232 — 659. Totals: 868-932-927 — 2,727.

Towne Bowling Academy (1)

Tom Earl 211-227-252 — 690, Tony Palumbo 247-248-184 — 679, Laura Rotter 210-206-201 — 617, Marty Capullo Jr. 268-225-278 — 771. Totals: 936-906-915 — 2,757.

— — —

WMS Leasing (2)

Don Herrington 234-241-194 — 669, Stephen Alexander 226-214-179 — 619, Lindsey McPhail 226-280-208 — 714, Tom Egan Jr. 226-238-219 — 683. Totals: 912-973-800 — 2,685.

20 North (1)

Joel Donato 188-224-258 — 670, Tommy Donato 218-216-170 — 604, Nick Galusha 214-244-191 — 649, Chris Radliff 234-214-259 — 707. Totals: 854-898-878 — 2,630.

— — —

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 163-244-227 — 634, Mike Dicerbo 238-199-211 — 648, Rich Strath 246-300-257 — 803, Joe VanDerLinden 278-2445-225 — 748. Totals: 925-988-920 — 2,833.

Rollarama (1)

Tom Rogers 180-204-247 — 631, Jeremy Clute 227-245-228 — 700, Ron Paradiso 240-172-202 — 614, Ken LaBelle Jr. 215-227-248 — 690. Totals: 862-848-925 — 2,635.

— — —

KKV Recovery (1)

Alyssa Griffin (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Nick DiCerbo 208-259-232 — 699, Kara Struffolino 223-224-233 — 680, Vinny Struffolino 233-213-238 — 684. Totals: 854-886-893 — 2,633.

Bootlegger’s (2)

Cassius Boyd 201-259-245 — 705, Karrie Blake 196-233-246 — 675, Eric Quinlivan 207-247-230 — 684, Marc Fowler (absent) 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 794-929-911 — 2,634.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

JL Designs 43-13, Universal Auto Parts 42-14, Muny Grille 41-15, Van Buren Enterprises 40-16, Precision Floors 37-19, Metroland Photo 34-22, TSS Printing 31-25, All in 1 Realty 27-29, EBF Strong 27-29, Bob’s Pro Shop 23-33, TheSignBandits.com 19-37, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 12-44, Team 14 10-46, IDID 6-50.

Match summaries

Precision Floors (1)

Mike Guidarelli 215-213-202 — 630, Eric Morrett 191-279-208 — 678, John Leone 187-174-265 — 626, Matt Swiatocha 2336-233-211 — 680. Totals: 829-899-886 — 2,614.

JL Designs (3)

Mike Kamm 237-203-161 — 601, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 205-205-189 — 599, Ron Williams 246-238-223 — 707, Billy McGaffin Jr. 259-269-224 — 752. Totals: 947-915-797 — 2,659.

— — —

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 202-267-191 — 660, Steve Renzi 221-190-222 — 633, Zach Gravell 223-246-232 — 701, B.J. Smith Jr. 227-268-279 — 774. Totals: 873-971-924 — 2,768.

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore (absent) 192-192-192 — 576, Mike Liberatore 277-220-169 — 666, Melissa Childrose 235-190-191 — 616, Chris Fawcett 289-212-185 — 686. Totals: 993-814-737 — 2,544.

— — —

All in 1 Realty (1)

Sherm Bowman 183-258-187 — 628, Tammy Sader 213-234-184 — 631, Rich Rogaski 214-188-162 — 564, Kris Impellizzeri 192-224-180 — 596. Totals: 802-904-713 — 2,419.

TheSignBandits.com (3)

Scott Stoliker 181-168-268 — 617, Rich Ellis 201-265-224 — 690, Bill Carl 226-217-233 — 676, Jason Deitz 225-235-200 — 660. Totals: 833-885-925 — 2,643.

— — —

Team 14 (1)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

Bob’s Pro Shop (3)

Fred McMahon 279-267-179 — 725, Earl Lawrence Jr. 235-174-177 — 586, Bob Tedesco Jr. 187-199-224 — 610, Mike Smith 187-187-178 — 552. Totals: 888-827-758 — 2,473.

— — —

TSS Printing (1)

Rob Mengel 238-168-151 — 557, Corey Buckley 248-215-218 — 681, Tyler Mochrie 234-237-232 — 703, Matt Olson 244-227-245 — 716. Totals: 964-847-846 — 2,657.

Van Buren Enterprise (3)

Art Van Buren 232-279-289 — 800, Rich Manzer Jr. 247-225-256 — 728, Brian French 185-194-211 — 590, Austin Van Buren 213-220-194 — 627. Totals: 877-918-950 — 2,745.

— — —

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 195-181-190 — 566, Joe Gordon 1335-173-194 — 502, Jim Valentino 178-226-201 — 605, A.J. Perone (absent) 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 708-780-785 — 2,273.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (4)

Anthony Clay 156-217-255 — 628, Christian Caputo 192-279-212 — 683, Jackielynn Noble 222-183-167 — 572, Jim Petronis 240-180-158 — 578. Totals: 810-859-792 — 2,461.

— — —

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 268-235-269 — 772, Dave Bingham 149-176-247 — 572, Mark Ray 225-249-252 — 726, Jamie Diamond 199-226-228 — 653. Totals: 841-886-996 — 2,723.

Universal Auto Parts (1)

Andy Smith 205-171-248 — 624, Bill Heaphy III 290-237-216 — 743, Chris Fedden 235-204-212 — 651, Chris Smith 248-234-169 — 651. Totals: 978-846-845 — 2,669.

FRANK DEPALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 46.5-23.5, Masons Automotive 45-25, Derenzo’s Tax Service 39-31, Kalpro 36-34, D.A. Parisi & Co. 25.5-44.5, MBM Motorsports 18-52.

Match summaries

Boulevard Bowl (1)

Mike Scaccia 213-224-169-235 — 841, Brian Hart 214-233-237-184 — 868, Derek Foti 185-224-213-218 — 840. Totals: 612-681-619-637 — 2,549.

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 220-246-184-192 — 842, Kyle Wilkins 247-222-236-225 — 930, Joe Carusone 257-224-195-222 — 898. Totals: 724-692-615-639 — 2,670.

— — —

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

P.J. Derenzo 231-236-235-195 — 897, Mark Derenzo 206-224-187-257 — 874, Jason Palmer 181-166-268-215 — 830. Totals: 618-626-690-667 — 2,601.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (1)

John Mecca 258-216-195-173 — 842, Jeff Williams 193-197-200-197 — 787, Ken Wilkins 214-207-190-195 — 806. Totals: 665-620-585-565 — 2,435.

— — —

Masons Automotive (4)

Bob Collins 224-223-203-266 — 916, Robin Fredenburgh 203-204-225-237 — 869, B.J. Smith Jr. 300-206-245-194 — 945. Totals: 727-633-673-697 — 2,730.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 226-205-163-247 — 841, Tony Bianchi 227-207-214-204 — 852, Tom Girard 222-232-173-194 — 821. Totals: 675-644-550-645 — 2,514.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 185.5-115.5, ABS 180-120, Revolutions Pro Shop 175-125, Solid Surface 171.5-128.5, TSS Printing 168-132, Syron’s Meat Market 166-134, Towne Bowling Academy 166-134, Broadway Lunch 162.5-137.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 161-139, Next Level Detailing 157-143, Sindoni Sausage 153.5-146.5, Rogers Motorsports 152-148, Battenkill Motors 150-150, Sportsman’s Bowl 141.5-1585, Main Street Café 135-165, Unbreakable Nutrition 133.5-166.5, My Three Sons 126-174, Never Enough Performance 122.5-177.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 121.5-178.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 73-227.

Match summaries

Never Enough Performance (2)

Kate Clark 174-225-162-226 — 787, Dave McLear 203-236-266-178 — 883. Totals: 409-493-460-436 — 1,798

Unbreakable Nutrition (18)

Niki Battistoni 196-247-247-201 — 891, Peter Battistoni 222-246-222-197 — 887. Totals: 460-535-511-440 — 1,946.

— — —

T.J. Bell Environmental (17.5)

Catie Bell 203-206-194-161 — 764, Mike Kamm 237-161-211-217 — 826. Totals: 494-421-459-432 — 1,806.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (2.5)

Michelle Largeteau 134-130-159-127 — 550, Tony Pasquerella 171-158-172-178 — 679. Totals: 429-412-455-429 — 1,725.

— — —

JLD (5)

Amber Brophy 216-244-209-174 — 843, Billy McGaffin Jr. 256-213-227-248 — 944. Totals: 502-487-466-452 — 1,907.

ABS (15)

Natasha Fazzone 216-255-224-237 — 932, Matt Fazzone 235-232-268-263 — 998. Totals: 469-505-510-518 — 2,002.

— — —

Revolutions Pro Shop (13)

Lindsey McPhail 249-217-217-208 — 891, Don Herrington 236-265-211-217 — 929. Totals: 501-498-444-441 — 1,884.

TSS Printing (7)

Jackie Malone 214-259-245-204 — 922, Paul Dumas 188-211-221-188 — 808. Totals: 428-496-492-418 — 1,834.

— — —

Solid Surface (12)

Cheyanne Zullo 212-247-224-212 — 895, Austin Zullo 235-280-200-258 — 973. Totals: 487-567-464-510 — 2,028.

Syron’s Meat Market (8)

Amanda Chrzanowski 213-10-268-246 — 907, John Askew 237-202-238-290 — 967. Totals: 468-400-524-554 — 1,946.

— — —

A Plus Heating No. 2 (7)

Victoria Shufelt 204-258-203-238 — 903, Zack Porter 194-249-234-206 — 883. Totals: 427-536-466-473 — 1,902.

Towne Bowling Academy (13)

Jessica Aiezza 224-224-180-244 — 872, Ryan Gahan 279-244-247-205 — 975. Totals: 540-505-464-486 — 1,995.

— — —

Broadway Lunch (11)

Renee Earl 143-182-211-161 — 697, Tom Earl 247-267-256-245 — 1,015. Totals: 425-484-502-441 — 1,852.

Next Level Detailing (9)

Kim Swiatocha 209-226-171-216 — 822, Matt Swiatocha 254-202-224-219 — 899. Totals: 483-448-415-455 — 1,801.

— — —

Battenkill Motors (7)

Laura Rotter 201-212-243-193 — 849, Ryan Karabin 238-241-224-239 — 942. Totals: 458-472-486-451 — 1,867.

Sindoni Sausage (13)

Liz Kuhlkin 290-248-235-259 — 1,032, Joe VanDerLinden 216-192-269-227 — 904. Totals: 516-450-514-496 — 1,976.

— — —

Rogers Motorsports (15)

Kelly Chrzanowski 216-225-223-211 — 875, Tom Rogers 213-191-256-223 — 883. Totals: 466-453-516-471 — 1,906.

Main Street Café (5)

Ursula Pasquerella 179-161-165-169 — 674, Joe Venduro 179-277-223-235 — 914. Totals: 410-490-440-456 — 1,796.

— — —

Sportsman’s Bowl (15)

Erika Poje 226-248-267-209 — 950, Dan Knutti 187-235-279-202 — 903. Totals: 468-538-601-466 — 2,073.

My Three Sons (5)

Patricia Kelly 226-250-226-224 — 926, Scott Rogers 205-2336-226-268 — 935. Totals: 459-514-480-520 — 1,973.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected]

