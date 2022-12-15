Letters to the Editor Thursday, Dec. 15

Many people suffer from lack of food



Hunger has a new definition these days. It’s “food insecurity.”

No matter what we call it, the true word is hungry. I understand that it is a fact that one in seven children go to bed hungry each day in this country.

For the richest country in the world, this is truly a sad situation. Not just children, but also seniors and many others search each day for a sufficient amount of food.

At our food pantry at North Main Street United Methodist Church, we see this personally on a monthly basis.

This is the Christmas season and to me this is unacceptable.

We spend hundreds of dollars on toys each year, but we fail to provide the main thing that everyone needs to survive, and that is nourishing food.

The food pantries in our area are stretched to the limits trying to help our community. Instead of elaborate parties and expensive gifts, please think about making a donation to a local food pantry or the Code Blue Shelter.

Maybe if we can teach our young children to care for hungry people, we will be able to have a Christmas with no hunger in the future.

Joyce Royal

Gloversville

The writer is pastor of the North Main Street United Methodist Church.

Call if you see pets in need of shelter



Now that the cold weather is here, please keep watch for animals who are left out in the elements without any way of getting shelter.

These animals have no way of helping themselves. They are totally dependent on us to take care of them.

Please, keep watch for them in your cities, villages and towns. They can be anywhere.

If you see a helpless dog, cat, horse, or any other farm animal, please call someone, your local animal control officer or law enforcement officer.

Please don’t let an animal suffer or die because you were afraid to speak up.

Donna Rulison

Johnstown

