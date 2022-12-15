Opening Faceoff: King’s maturity leads to captaincy of Union women’s hockey team

When you talk to Union College women’s hockey senior forward Emily King, there are two traits that you will notice right away.

First, King is very outgoing. Second, she’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind.

Those two traits are reasons why the Saint Paul, Minnesota, native was named captain of Dutchwomen this season.

The second trait is probably what makes King the right leader for this team. She’s an athlete who will answer a question without using cliches.

“Before coaches say stuff like that, I always laugh if they try to do the cliches because I’m not really into that,” King said at the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “A characteristic about myself that I like is that I’m very blunt. I would say that I’m not a very fake person. I say what’s on my mind, but I also have this rule that I’ve learned throughout the years, especially from my parents, a three-second rule where there might be something on my mind, but I have to bite my tongue and count to three if I think it might be detrimental to the situation.

“That’s something that’s really helped me not only in hockey, but in school and especially in the workplace to just having the three seconds to just really know if I should say it or not.”

Union head coach Josh Sciba likes having a captain like King who is willing to speak her mind.

“It’s actually excellent,” Sciba said in a telephone interview from Las Vegas, where he is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA women in the resumption of the Rivalry Series with Team Canada. “I think I appreciate it so much because I think that honesty goes a long way. I think her teammates appreciate it. I think sometimes some people might misread some of her honesty. But I think we appreciate it so much because people just know exactly what you’re going to get from her. There’s no sugarcoating anything. She’s going to tell you exactly how she feels. It’s going to be genuine, and I think we need that from a leadership position.”

When Sciba named King the captain at the team’s media day in September, he mentioned that it was a bit of a surprise to him because King was very raw when she arrived at Union in the fall of 2019.

“She had to mature,” Sciba said. “She had to mature as a player, but I think she had to mature as a human being. Just knowing what she was like as a freshman and seeing the growth that she’s had until now, if you would have asked me her freshman year would this kid be considered to be a captain when she stepped foot on campus, I would say no, she just needs to grow.

“She’s learned a ton, and she’s just grown as a person to understand the bigger picture, to understand what her teammates need from her and how she can lead people appropriately. She’s come a long way.”

King agrees with Sciba. Being named captain proved that she had matured.

“I’m very honored to be in this position,” King said. “I’m very appreciative of it being a vote [of her teammates]. [When] I started at Union when I was a freshman I’ve had some bumps in the road with some of the upperclassmen and some of the coaches, and I definitely needed to mature throughout the years. It’s very gratifying, knowing that my teammates are supporting me and really believe in me as a person and believe that I can help lead them to a winning season like we have right now or just overall being becoming better women on and off the ice. And that makes me feel very humbled.”

One teammate who knows King the best is junior defenseman and assistant captain Meredith Killian. Killian is also from Saint Paul, Minnesota. She and King have been best friends since Killian was 12 years old.

“I would say she’s a great leader,” Killian said. “She has a lot of energy on the ice, a lot of compete and drive that I think [permeates] throughout the rest of the group and pushes everybody else. She’s got a great attitude. She’s super funny. … It’s been fun watching her grow up as an individual.”

King, who is the team’s top scorer with eight goals and eight assists, leads not only with her words, but with her actions.

A prime example of that took place on Nov. 5 against Dartmouth at Messa Rink. The Dutchwoem were down 4-1 with 13:50 left in the third period after the Big Green’s Celine Pietraszek scored. That angered King, who proceeded to score two power-play goals in a 4:35 span midway through the third to pull Union within one. Maren Friday tied it with 6:33 left in the period, and the Dutchwomen won it on Riley Walsh’s goal 53 seconds into sudden-death overtime.

“I don’t think there was ever a doubt in any of our minds that we could have come back in that game, and we did,” Killian said. “I think that that starts from the top. And if one person, like if ‘Kinger’ doesn’t think that it can happen, then it might spread throughout the team. I don’t think she ever has that mindset, so I think that’s super important.”

King could become the first Union captain to lead the team into the ECAC Hockey tournament under the current eight-team format. All 12 teams make the postseason starting in 2024. The Dutchwomen are in ninth place, a half-point behind St. Lawrence and Princeton for the final two playoff spots.

While King would be honored to be the first captain to do that, she knows it’s not all about her.

“It’d be awesome,” King said. “But also at the end of the day, it’s a team sport. I might get a little extra recognition because I have a letter, but I also think at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be where I am without my team. We can’t win games with one or two people. It’s all 24, 25 of us, just playing well together. Every single person has an important role.”

That’s a sure sign of a more mature King.

TWO AT FRANKLIN PIERCE

The Dutchwomen close out 2022 with a pair of games Friday and Saturday at Franklin Pierce.

Union is coming off losses to Brown and Yale last weekend. Several members of the team were battling illness, but everyone is feeling better now.

“The bench was constantly coughing throughout the game,” King said.

“We were handing out Kleenexes to everybody after they got off the ice,” Killian said. “It was brutal.”

Union (8-8-1) is looking to set the program record for most wins in a season at the Division I level. The record is nine, set in 2013-14.

RPI’S RAMPADO HONORED

RPI’s Amanda Rampado was named co-winner of the women’s ECACH Goalie of the Week on Monday.

Rampado stopped 24 shots in the Engineers’ 3-0 win over Brown last Saturday. The night before, she stopped 26 shots in a 3-0 loss to Yale.

Rampado shared the honor with Princeton’s Pia Dukaric.

RECRUITING NEWS

The Union Dutchmen recently received a commitment for next season from DJ Hart, a defenseman for the U.S Hockey League’s Lincoln Stars. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Hart has two goals and three assists in 22 games.

Last season with the USHL’s Madison Capitols, Hart had four goals and nine assists in 48 games.

Dutchmen recruit Lucas Buzziol scored a goal for Canada East in a 6-3 loss to Canada West on Monday in the World Junior “A” Challenge. Buzziol has 13 goals and 22 assists in 26 games for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Milton Menace.

The RPI men’s team got a commitment for next season from Carter Oakenford, who plays for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints. Oakenford has three goals and seven assists in 27 games.

