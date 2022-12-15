Saratoga County passes 2023 budget

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County approved a $378.3 million 2023 budget that lowers taxes.

The budget reduces property taxes to $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2023 compared to $2.23 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2022.

“The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is proud to approve this balanced budget that provides Saratoga County homeowners a 5% property tax reduction, upholds our fiscally conservative practices, and supports vital programs and services for our residents,” said board Chairman Theodore Kusnierz Jr. in a press release. “The 2023 budget exhibits our long-held beliefs in exercising fiscal discipline while furthering commonsense policies and smart investments in government programs that help Saratoga County continue to thrive which are even more impactful during these volatile economic times.”

The budget also includes a 2% cost of living pay increase for county employees.

“CSEA, which represents a large portion of county employees, negotiated a 2% COLA [cost of living adjustment] for its members,” said Christine Rush, the director of public information for the county. “The Board of Supervisors extends this same COLA increase to employees who are not represented by a bargaining unit, including temporary and part-time employees.”

The 2% salary increase also extends to the supervisors. The board chairman will now receive a salary of just over $30,000, the vice chairperson will get just over $22,000 and the rest of the supervisors will receive just under $20,500.

It is the first time in six years the county will not be using fund balance reserves, according to the release.

The county is also budgeting for $150 million in sales tax revenue next year.

The budget includes allocating various amounts of money for first responders and public safety initiatives, as well as money to promote tourism and economic development, according to the budget.

Those initiatives include:

$20,000 for purchasing automated external defibrillators for patrol vehicles.

$25,000 to expand the EMT Career Pathway Program countywide.

$50,000 for first responder needs like planning and response efforts countywide.

Using $130,000 in Opioid Settlement Funds to establish programs to help people find community-based treatment services.

$600,000 to be divvied up between various agencies like the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation and Capital Region Chamber.

$400,000 for the Farmland and Open Space Grant Program

$3 million for community development organizations

Categories: News, News, Saratoga Springs