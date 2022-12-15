Saratoga Springs accounts commissioner plans to create Caroline Street committee

SARATOGA SPRING — Saratoga Springs Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran is pushing forward with establishing a committee aimed at opening a line of communication between Caroline Street-area business owners and city officials following a shooting in the area last month.

“This is happening under my charter, neither the mayor or DPS [Department of Public Safety] commissioner have any ability to stop it,” Moran said in an email Wednesday.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi will sit on the committee, Moran said.

“I understand the mayor and commissioner of public safety’s concern about Commissioner Moran’s conflict of interest because of his ownership in certain bars downtown,” Sanghvi said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “However, the committee is a great opportunity to hear from bar owners, downtown business association and chamber of commerce. As the finance commissioner, I support the committee working with downtown businesses to do a security audit and share the results with the council.”

Moran suggested the idea last week during a City Council meeting, but the proposal was met with pushback from Mayor Ron Kim, who raised concerns about Moran’s minority ownership stake at a brew pub restaurant in the area.

Moran said he has spoken to both a private attorney and the city’s attorney regarding the mayor’s prior notion that Moran’s creation of such a committee would be unethical due to his ownership stake.

“There is zero credence to the claims of ethical issues made by the mayor,” Moran said.

Moran is minority partner in Druthers Brewing Co., which has locations on Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs and also Schenectady, Clifton Park and Albany. In his role as commissioner of accounts, his office oversees licensing and permitting of businesses in the Spa City.

On Wednesday Kim said he always supported the idea of the committee, but is also still pursing a 2 a.m. closing time for city bars.

In early December the mayor sent a letter to the county requesting the change. Currently, bars in the city can stay open until 4 a.m., though many close earlier.

Many bars owners have spoken out against an earlier closing time and the county has not supported the concept in the past.

Plans to establish the committee came after a Nov. 20 shooting downtown during which city police officers shot an armed man multiple times after he failed to follow several commands to drop his gun, according to authorities.

The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both are expected to recover, according to past police statements.

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said he would support the creation of the committee.

“I think it’s a great idea for there to be communication,” he said.

Montagnino has previously indicated wanting to reach back out to bar owners after he and the mayor spoke to some on Dec. 1 regarding security enhancements.

