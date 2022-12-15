Warnerville church weighs ZBA review, legal action

RICHMONDVILLE — Advocates for a warming center shuttered by the town of Richmondville are at a legal crossroads.

The Warnerville Methodist Church, which housed an emergency shelter for homeless people from early to mid-November, seeks to reboot operations, be it a municipal review process or a court fight. They haven’t decided.

Richmondville Code Enforcement Officer Jay Belfiore has accused the center of violating local zoning restrictions — allegations denied by the ministry members, who believe his ultimate shutdown of the facility violated Constitutionally-enshrined religious freedom protections.

“The next communication, written communication [with Richmondville], will be a filing that we make,” said Warnerville Methodist Church attorney Fred Mauhs.

The filing, Mauhs added, could be for a temporary restraining order to bar town officials from having control over the site or an application for town Zoning Board of Appeals review.

“We’ll be acting quickly,” Mauhs said. “It will be a matter of days, not a matter of weeks.”

Richmondville town attorney Marvin Parshall did not respond to a request for comment.

The warming center was administered by Catholic Charities under a contract with the Schoharie County Department of Social Services. Christy Houck, director of Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties, said that any final decision will be made with the diocese.

Schoharie County senior planner Shane Nickle has warned the ministry against pursuing legal action first. In his experience with land use regulations, he said that it’s likely the judge would ask Mauhs if the church has attempted to resolve the matter through local government.

“If you skipped asking for the obvious, which is asking for an interpretation of the code officer’s decision, my feeling is that you go all through this process and the court might just send you to go right before the ZBA anyway to see how that turns out,” Nickle said.

Nickle has provided procedural advice for both the town of Richmondville and warming center advocates. He’s contacted the Department of State and the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for further guidance on code issues also alleged by Belfiore.

Warming center code regulations are distinct from transient shelter regulations under OTDA guidelines, despite both offering overnight accommodations for homeless people.

“I know some [code enforcement officers] can take a strict side and some can take a more lenient side,” Nickle said. “I was just hoping the two state agencies could get together, being that we have lots of warming stations around the whole state [to know] what are the actual building code requirements so each individual code officer isn’t trying to interpret it on their own.”

Belfiore, who hasn’t responded for comment for this story, last week recalled the church room lacking features necessary per 2020 code, including a sprinkler system, emergency lights and a door crash bar. Community members involved with the operation allege that the town official’s narrative is inconsistent.

The code enforcement officer has likened the site use to a hotel or “transient” use facility, both of which aren’t permitted uses per municipal zoning guidelines for unincorporated districts.

Mauhs asserted that the site qualifies as a permitted religious institution.

“Running a warming center is part of what a church does,” Mauhs said. “It’s in their DNA. You can’t take that away from them.”

Warnerville Methodist Church Rev. Mary Ellen Moore, Belfiore and Mauhs spoke via telephone earlier this week. Mauhs said that the meeting didn’t have a drastic outcome.

Before and after the church’s shutdown, DSS has relied on motels and hotels for lodging homeless people, as mandated during frigid conditions per a 2016 state executive order.

“We would like to be open three weeks ago,” said Houck. “But our priority isn’t everybody else’s priority so we can only move along with the systems that we are having to work with then.”

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

