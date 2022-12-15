Weekend plans: Melodies of Christmas and Coaches vs. Cancer among top picks

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Melodies of Christmas

The CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas has returned to Proctors’ mainstage after a two-year hiatus. The holiday extravaganza features performances by the Empire State Youth Orchestra, backed by the Melodies Chorale along with Grand Central Station, Ally the Bagpiper and Northeast Ballet.

Net proceeds go to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancers and Blood Disorders at Albany Med. The show runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $36. For more information visit proctors.org.

Coaches vs. Cancer bracket buster

Two massive days of Section II boys’ high school basketball will take place Saturday and Sunday as Hudson Valley Community College hosts the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event.

There are seven games scheduled for Saturday, with action starting at 10 a.m. and highlighted by the 8 p.m. nightcap between Shenendehowa and La Salle. Six more games are scheduled for Sunday, starting with a clash of small-school powers Duanesburg and Maple Hill at 9:30 a.m. and capped off at 7 p.m. with Niskayuna taking on defending Section II Class AA champion Green Tech.

“Grapplin’ Greg” at the Palace

A key member of the Capital Region’s music scene will be in the spotlight on Saturday with the screening of “Grapplin’ Greg,” a feature-length film that follows the story of music promoter Greg Bell.

Bell, of Guthrie/Bell Productions, has helped find countless up-and-coming bands places to perform over the last three decades. “Grapplin’ Greg,” which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, tracks how Bell fell in love with live music and how he went from booking small bar shows to larger venues.

Beyond the film, Eastbound Jesus, the popular Americana/bluegrass band which Bell manages, will also perform. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $37 for VIP. For more information visit palacealbany.org.

SantaCon is coming to town

One of the largest pub crawls hosted in the Capital Region is set for this weekend. Saratoga SantaCon will take place Saturday at 14 bars around downtown. The goal of the event, which has been held since 2011, is to raise funds for the Franklin Community Center.

Santa costumes and other holiday attire are encouraged. Registration will take place at The Soundbar and Harvey’s from 1 – 3 p.m. Admission is $15. For more information visit Saratoga SantaCon on eventbrite.com.

Celebration on Jay Street

The Chanukah on Jay celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of Schenectady City Hall. There will be music, a grand menorah lighting, food and a BMX show. It’ll also include Shine A Light Creative Arts Gallery, featuring photos and creative writing reflecting on antisemitism and submitted from people around the area. Organized by the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York and Capital Chabad, among other groups, the event runs through 4 p.m. For more information visit chanukahonjay.com.

