Winter Storm Warning expanded; Now includes all of Schenectady, Saratoga counties

ALBANY – A winter storm warning has been expanded to include all of Schenectady and Saratoga counties, along with the previously included Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall in parts of the warning area – the southern Adirondacks and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys – could see between 8 and 16 inches of snow, the service said, while locally up to two feet are possible.

The northwestern parts of the Capital Region, along with the Lake George Saratoga region are expected to see 6 to 12 inches, the service said.

The warning runs from 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 10 a.m. Saturday.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

“Travel will be very difficult,” the warning text reads. “The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute on Friday.”

The amount of snow is expected to vary by elevation, the service said. The highest chance of snow totals over 18 inches will be at elevations above 2,000 feet.

Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially Friday morning and then again late afternoon Friday and evening.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the service wrote.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Rotterdam, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville, Your Niskayuna