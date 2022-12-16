Ballston Spa prohibits taking photographs, recording video inside Village Hall

BALLSTON SPA — People will no longer be allowed to record video nor take photographs inside Ballston Spa Village Hall without prior approval after lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution barring both practices earlier this week, a move that raised First Amendment concerns for several legal experts.

The resolution, which also prohibits loitering in Village Hall, was initially proposed by Mayor Frank Rossi following a recent incident in which police were summoned to that location in response to a man who was recording video and taking photographs there without asking permission.

“We’re not looking to create any major issues here or obstruction for folks that have legitimate village business to take care of, it’s just a question of we don’t want to see a repeat of what happened last week,” Rossi said.

Going forward, anyone who wants to take photos or record video inside Village Hall will need to request permission to do so in advance through the Village Clerk or Deputy Clerk. Rossi did note that exceptions would be made for public meetings that are held within Village Hall and for people who are looking to take photographs of documents through Freedom of Information Law requests.

Rossi said that the village’s resolution is based on direction given by the New York State Conference of Mayors.

Video of the incident was found on the Ace Barker YouTube page on Wednesday. The account has since changed its name to Upstate Audits.

The man, who does not identify himself in the six minute long video, said that he stopped by Village Hall while he was out shopping for gifts in nearby stores.

During the video, a village employee asks what the man is taking pictures of and whether those photos are for personal use. Multiple people can be heard saying that they do not want to be filmed.

“Unfortunately, our employees cannot be videoed,” Rossi said.

While the unidentified man argued that Village Hall is a public facility, Rossi reiterated his stance that consent is needed to videotape employees, noting that the workers also have rights.

“It’s OK to video them,” the man said. “They work for the public. It’s a publicly funded building.”

New York Civil Liberties Capital Region Director Melanie Trimble said she disagrees with the village’s actions, calling the resolution a violation of First Amendment protections that cloaks “public oversight or accountability. It is an undeniably dangerous and troubling effort.”

“This resolution not only attacks critical First Amendment protections, but leaves enormous discretion for officials to subject people to harmful policing and criminalization,” she said. “Residents are entitled to conduct business and petition electeds — and it’s imperative that the Village recognizes and upholds this essential constitutional right.”

Heather Murray, an attorney with the Cornell Law School First Academic Clinic, said that while the resolution does raise First Amendment concerns, its legality isn’t that simple.

She said that many court cases have found that there is a constitutional right to “taking photographs and videotaping plainly visible things in public spaces.”

That right would also extend to outside of government buildings, Murray said.

However, she said that courts have found that speech can be restricted inside municipal buildings “as long as the restriction is reasonable and viewpoint neutral.”

“I am aware of one federal court case that recently upheld a similar ordinance prohibiting videotaping people in city hall without their consent,” Murray said. “Notably, though, that provision exempted public meetings and law enforcement activities from the prohibition.”

In the video, the man claims anyone working in a public facility can be subject to being photographed or videotaped.

During the confrontation with Rossi, the man’s camera is obstructed by another individual. Eventually the person obstructing the camera walks away.

The man filming then alleges the individual bumped into him but says he cannot place charges against the man because the mayor wouldn’t provide his name.

Police can be seen arriving in the video and the recording ends soon after.

“I did nothing wrong,” the man said. “Glad I stopped in to buy gifts for my friends. This is just a terrible display.”

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County