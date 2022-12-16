Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake welcomes new principal at Charlton Heights Elementary

BURNT HILLS – A former Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake graduate will become the district’s next principal at Charlton Heights Elementary School.

Abbey North, 41, will replace the school’s current principal Tim Sinnenberg who is retiring at the end of this month.

“I had a wonderful elementary and secondary school experience as a Spartan,” North said. “I’ve always said as a teacher and as a principal, no matter where I was that I wanted to always give my students as many opportunities as I had when I was in school. I loved to go to school clearly; I never left.”

North graduated from BH-BL High School in 1999. She went on to study Elementary Education at Oswego State, and earned her Master’s Degree in Education Administration and Policy Studies from the University at Albany where she also earned her Advanced Graduate Certification in District Leadership.

Previously, North has worked a principal in both the North Colonie and Johnstown school districts. Prior to those roles, she spent almost a decade working in the Mayfield School District, where she taught second and third grade before becoming an assistant principal.

“I’m honored to be here and I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” North said. “Everyone has been very welcoming, and I look forward to a successful end of the school year and career here in Burnt Hills.”

North stepped into her role at Charlton Heights earlier this week. She visited every classroom and met with staff and students. She ate lunch with students and watched them play at recess.

“There’s a lot of already great programs and opportunities for students here so I’m excited to get to learn [about] this community again,” North said. “The students, and the staff and the parents, of course, and see where we can go from there after I see what this school is all about.”

North and her husband, Chris, have two sons, Anderson, in second grade, and Benton in middle school at Ballston Spa.

North steps into the role of Charlton Heights Principal following an announcement earlier this month from the school district that Sinnenberg, also a BH-BL High School graduate, would be retiring after nearly 30 years with BH-BL; he will retire on Jan. 1, 2023.

Both North and Sinnenberg will be working at the school this month. North explained that their collective presence will allow for a smooth transition.

“We’re always continuously exploring enrichment and remediation programming for students, also looking for opportunities to expose children to different things, so that they become well-rounded,” North said. “Developing a connection between families in the community and the school is something that is strong, but I think that can always be strengthened.”

North said there was no question, that she had always wanted to grow up to become a teacher.

“I was a teacher and I just felt that I could have a greater impact sort of as a teacher of the whole school,” North said. “That was always something I saw myself doing eventually, and I had always hoped to return to Burnt Hills someday. It feels like home.”

North and her family are big lacrosse fans; both of her sons play year round. She also enjoys spending time enjoying the outdoors with her family at her parent’s camp on Sacandaga Lake. North’s family also helps to make maple syrup in Burnt Hills.

