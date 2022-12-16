City of Schenectady acquires four new electric vehicles using state grant

SCHENECTADY — A state grant has allowed the City of Schenectady to bolster its fleet of municipal vehicles with the addition of four zero-emission cars.

The city received $30,000 in funding from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as part of the state agency’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program.

The city acquired four 2022 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the Schenectady Police Department with the state grant funding.

The latest round of DEC funding for the program saw 10 municipalities receive a total of $567,500 in funding in order to purchase 76 fully-electric fleet vehicles. The program is intended to help the state achieve the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the state’s climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which was enacted in 2020.

“From replacing city streetlights to advanced LEDs, to building municipal solar arrays, to expanding our EV charging infrastructure, and growing our municipal EV fleet – I am proud to continue the Electric City’s innovative legacy by leading the way on climate,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy declared in a statement. “On behalf of the City of Schenectady, I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos for their climate leadership and for supporting Schenectady’s efforts to ‘green’ our fleet and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

As part of the latest round of state funding, Schenectady County was also awarded $15,000 to acquire two battery electric vehicles.

The City of Schenectady previously received Climate Smart Community certification through DEC and Clean Energy Community designation through New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). McCarthy said the city has added 22 hybrid and electric vehicles to the city’s municipal fleet in recent years, with the Code Enforcement Bureau receiving eight 2017 Chevrolet Volts. In addition to the four new electric vehicles, the Schenectady Police Department also has 10 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Hybrid Utility Vehicles.

The funding for the state program was provided through the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

“New York is leading the nation in reducing emissions and aggressively investing in clean transportation vehicles and infrastructure to help reach our climate goals,” Seggos noted in a statement. “The ZEV Rebate Program is making it more affordable for communities to green their fleets and make the switch to cleaner vehicles, resulting in lower fuel costs for taxpayers. DEC is pleased to support municipalities in their efforts to transition municipal fleets to these clean alternatives.”

Categories: News, News, Schenectady