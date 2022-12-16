Coming off win, UAlbany men’s basketball to face stiff challenge from Loyola Chicago

OK, so maybe Sister Jean is the most-known person surrounding the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team. But you can be sure the UAlbany men’s basketball team is focused on the team that brought her some fame in the first place.

The good news for the Great Danes (4-8) is that, coming off a 76-59 win over Long Island University on Wednesday, they are in as good a spot as they’ve been all season to face the Ramblers.

Prior to the win over the Sharks, UAlbany had lost four straight games, and injuries, illness and bad luck hung over it. But after executing many aspects well Wednesday, the Great Danes are excited about facing the team that’s been to the NCAA Tournament the last two years at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“More smiles,” UAlbany coach Dwayne Killings said of Friday’s practice, “so I was happy for our kids. Now we’ve got to build on it.”

“Everybody has been a lot more energetic, we’re a lot more into it,” said UAlbany’s Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who had 13 points and seven rebounds against LIU. “Ultimately, it’s a lot more competitive. We see what we’re capable of, and I think everybody is pushing each other two times harder.”

The Great Danes have been at this juncture before this season, however, having earned their first win over a Division I opponent, 68-65 over Presbyterian on Nov. 22. What followed that were the four straight losses. So how is this time different?

“We know a little bit more about ourselves than we did at that point. We were searching a little more then,” said Killings, who mentioned such positives as transition, better defense and sharing of the basketball as being three positives to accentuate going into Sunday.

“I think this was our first game where we had three people in double digits,” Drumgoole said of the win over LIU. “We had a few people hovering around nine points. That means the ball was moving a lot better.”

UAlbany will need to be sharp against the Ramblers, who are just 5-5, but will have had eight days off since topping ACC opponent Clemson, 76-58, as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. They’re also 3-1 at home.

“They’re a really good offensive team,” Killings said of Loyola Chicago. “They run a lot of sets, they share the ball, they make 3s. I see why they’re picked to be at the top of their conference. They’re led by experienced guys. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Philip Alston leads the Ramblers in scoring with 13.2 points per game, but the player UAlbany really needs to be concerned with is redshirt senior Braden Norris, a 6-foot guard who averages 36.5 minutes per game, which ranks 14th most in Division I. A third-team All-MVC player last season, he averages 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

“I think he’s a winner,” Killings said of Norris. “We’re going to try to crowd the ball as much as we can. They switch some, so when they switch, try to post him up sometimes, wear him out. We talked about setting really physical screens on him … so he can feel us throughout the course of the game. And give him no rhythm jump shots. I think he’s the head of the snake, the glue guy, whatever you want to call him. So how do we make the game really, really hard for him throughout the course of a 40-minute basketball game?”

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany