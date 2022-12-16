Giants at Commanders odds preview: NFC East showdown comes to Sunday Night Football

A playoff spot could be on the line on NFL Sunday Night Football when the New York Giants travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders for the second time in the past three weeks.



New York (7-5-1) continued its downward spiral last Sunday, losing 48-22 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants defense had no answers for the Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders.



Giants running back Saquon Barkley was shut down by Philadelphia, rushing for just 28 yards on nine carries.





Washington (7-5-1) enjoyed a bye week this past Sunday. They tied the Giants 20-20 at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4. The Commanders are 3-0-1 over their past four games. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been a smart game manager, and rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has emerged as a physical presence in the backfield.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Commanders as a 4.5-point favorite with an over/under of 40.5.



Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:



New York Giants at Washington Commanders





Time/TV: 8:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC



Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Commanders -4.5





Money line: Giants +185; Commanders -225



Over/under: 40.5





Analysis: The Football Power Index at ESPN gives the Commanders a 63% chance of winning. The line has stayed fairly consistent, bouncing between Commanders -4 and -4.5.

These are two teams heading in different directions. The Giants haven’t won in nearly a month, and the Commanders haven’t lost over the same time span. The Giants had a chance to put some distance between them and Washington two weeks ago but gave up a touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter of the first game to set up the tie.



Washington appears to be peaking at the right time and could become a team no one wants to face in the postseason. Meanwhile, it looks like the Giants have run out of gas.



Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 17

