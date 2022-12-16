Halfmoon phone scam complaint leads to accused scammer’s arrest; Took $9K, troopers say

HALFMOON – A complaint from a Halfmoon resident that someone scammed them out of $9,000 claiming a relative was in distress has led to the arrest of a Bronx resident, New York State Police said.

The Halfmoon resident reported to troopers Dec. 10 to being the victim of a phone scam where the scammer contacted the victim and claimed the resident’s family member was in legal trouble, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The caller then asked for more than $9,000 to be transferred to a specific bank account to assist with legal costs, police said.

Investigators then determined Anahis Holguin, 24, of the Bronx, directly received the proceeds from the crime into her bank account, police said. Holguin faces one count of third-degree grand larceny, police said.

Troopers have warned of scams recently, including one where a caller impersonated a deputy from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Holguin surrendered to police, was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon | Saratoga County | All Local News

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County