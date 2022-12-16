High Schools: Greenwich girls’ basketball remains undefeated

Greenwich improved to 4-0 in the Wasaren League and 6-0 overall with an 84-31 win over Emma Willard in Wasaren League girls’ basketball on Thursday. Norah Niesz led the Witches with 23 points and six assists. Brooke Kuzmich contributed 21 points and seven steals.

In the Foothills Council, Mairead Marsden scored 26 points in leading Broadalbin-Perth to an 83-9 win over Johnstown. Julie Hisert led Johnstown with five points.

Aislynn Dixon scored a career-high 23 points in Queensbury’s 45-37 win over Hudson Falls. Dyllan Ray added 11 points and six rebounds. Liz Rowley and Sedona Jones each had eight rebounds.

In the Western Athletic Conference, Mayfield topped Bishop Gibbons 68-44 behind a 22-point second quarter. Cloey Dopp scored a game-high 25 points for Mayfield. Brooke Iannuzzi added 14. Mia’Rose Wylie’s 17 points paced ND-BG, while Angelina Deitz had 13.

