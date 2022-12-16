Letters to the Editor Friday, Dec. 16

Native American names are an honor



If one was to dismiss the recurrent campaign to eliminate names, logos, nouns, etc. that conjure Native American images from sports teams, as the brainchild of underworked and overpaid academics along with a few Native American malcontents, one would likely be close to the bullseye.

Were this practice exclusively linking Native Americans to mere superfluities, such as sports teams, a little weight might be added to this alleged offense. But we still have the Dutchmen, Orangemen, Patriots, Vikings, and Cowboys, etc., evocative of White culture.

Where I live, as an upstater, people have tended to name their kids, neighborhoods, schools, streets, etc. after those worthy of honor. (Downstate, all bets are off.)

A large portion of our Empire State memorializes the first Americans with our majestic northern forest called the “Adirondacks;” denizens of that area refer to themselves as “Adirondackers.”

Indian names of towns, villages, counties, schools, streets, lakes, rivers and mountains grace central New York with the names of our Founding Fathers and Revolutionary War heroes in the mix.

Naming that, which you hold dearest, after someone is the sincerest form of flattery.

Gordon F. Schaufelberg

Amsterdam

Respect for Trump disrespects values



Mr. Hunter, in your Dec. 9 letter, (“America must get back values again,”) you refer to Democrats as the party of hate, and you seem to believe that a country led by the likes of Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump deserves your god’s blessings.

How do you feel about a smirking Elise standing next to a sign with a crude profanity directed at President Biden?

Evidently, the good people who overwhelmingly re-elected her are delighted with her sensibilities, patriotism and respect for American values.

I am a Democrat. I don’t think of myself as a hater. But I am utterly disgusted by a political cult that adores Trump, a corrupt pathological liar, who in his own words is seeking “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” in order to be reinstated as president.

If politicians such as Elise Stefanik had respect for American values, this despicable man would have been kicked out of office the first time he was impeached.

George Milner

Mechanicville

