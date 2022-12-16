Man accused of child sexual abuse in Scotia, police say

SCOTIA – A Troy man has been charged with sexually abusing a child in Scotia, police said.

William J. Munson, 39, of Troy, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual act with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree course of sexual conduct, all high-level felonies.

He also faces one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not give further information on the charges.

Munson was arraigned and ordered held on $10,000 bail. He has since posted that bail and been released.

