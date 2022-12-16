Man accused of child sexual abuse in Scotia, police say

SCOTIA – A Troy man has been charged with sexually abusing a child in Scotia, police said.
William J. Munson, 39, of Troy, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual act with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree course of sexual conduct, all high-level felonies.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
He also faces one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police did not give further information on the charges.
Munson was arraigned and ordered held on $10,000 bail. He has since posted that bail and been released.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville