Schenectady man charged in Arthur Street fire incident; Faces attempted murder of police officer counts

SCHENECTADY – A city man is facing attempted murder of a police officer counts in connection with a Dec. 8 incident on Arthur Street, records show.

Marc A. Pier, 34, of Arthur Street, was charged Dec. 8 with a total of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree arson.

Pier is accused of setting fire to his home while three officers were inside attempting to get him to come out in response to a disturbance call, police said.

Pier barricaded himself in the basement the morning of Dec. 8 and threatened to shoot officers and burn the house down, according to police and the charges.

The incident ended as the building caught fire. Pier is accused of putting an open flame to available combustibles in the home while the officers were inside, according to police allegations filed in court.

Officers escorted a family to safety and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. He was later released and charged.

The incident began at about 5:35 a.m. that morning as officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Arthur Street for a disturbance. The man had barricaded himself and made threats, police said.

As officers attempted to make contact, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the basement, police said.

No charges were filed related to what initially led officers there.

Schenectady firefighters extinguished the fire and police got Pier out.

Pier was arraigned and ordered held without bail. He remained in custody Friday.

