School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 16

By Gazette Staff Report |
This list has been updated for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022; Updated Friday, 7:25 a.m.

  • Schenectady County (4)
  • Saratoga County (11)
  • Fulton County (6)
  • Montgomery County (5)
  • Schoharie County (5)

Schenectady County

  • Niskayuna Central School District – Two-hour delay
  • Scotia-Glenville Central School District – Two-hour delay
  • Schalmont Central School District – Closed
  • Duanesburg Central School District – Closed

Saratoga County

  • Shenendehowa Central School District – Two-hour delay
  • Saratoga Springs City School District – Closed
  • Ballston Spa Central School District – Closed
  • Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District – Closed
  • Mechanicville City School District – Closed
  • Stillwater Central School District – Closed
  • Schuylerville Central School District – Closed
  • Galway Central School District – Closed
  • South Glens Falls Central School District – Closed
  • Corinth Central School District – Closed
  • Edinburg Common School – Closed

Fulton County

  • Gloversville Enlarged School District – Closed
  • Broadalbin-Perth Central School District – Closed
  • Johnstown City School District – Closed
  • Mayfield Central School District – Closed
  • Northville Central School District – Closed
  • OESJ Central Schools – Closed

Montgomery County

  • Greater Amsterdam School District – Closed
  • Fonda-Fultonville Central School District – Closed
  • Canajoharie Central School District – Closed
  • Fort Plain Central School District – Closed
  • OESJ Central Schools – Closed

Schoharie County

  • Schoharie Central School District – Closed
  • Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – Closed
  • Middleburgh Central School District – Closed
  • Sharon Springs Central School District – Closed
  • Gilboa-Conesville Central School District – Closed

