School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 16

This list has been updated for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022; Updated Friday, 7:25 a.m.
- Schenectady County (4)
- Saratoga County (11)
- Fulton County (6)
- Montgomery County (5)
- Schoharie County (5)
Schenectady County
- Niskayuna Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Schalmont Central School District – Closed
- Duanesburg Central School District – Closed
Saratoga County
- Shenendehowa Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Saratoga Springs City School District – Closed
- Ballston Spa Central School District – Closed
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District – Closed
- Mechanicville City School District – Closed
- Stillwater Central School District – Closed
- Schuylerville Central School District – Closed
- Galway Central School District – Closed
- South Glens Falls Central School District – Closed
- Corinth Central School District – Closed
- Edinburg Common School – Closed
Fulton County
- Gloversville Enlarged School District – Closed
- Broadalbin-Perth Central School District – Closed
- Johnstown City School District – Closed
- Mayfield Central School District – Closed
- Northville Central School District – Closed
- OESJ Central Schools – Closed
Montgomery County
- Greater Amsterdam School District – Closed
- Fonda-Fultonville Central School District – Closed
- Canajoharie Central School District – Closed
- Fort Plain Central School District – Closed
- OESJ Central Schools – Closed
Schoharie County
- Schoharie Central School District – Closed
- Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – Closed
- Middleburgh Central School District – Closed
- Sharon Springs Central School District – Closed
- Gilboa-Conesville Central School District – Closed
