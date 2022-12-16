School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 16

This list has been updated for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022; Updated Friday, 7:25 a.m.

Schenectady County (4)

Saratoga County (11)

Fulton County (6)

Montgomery County (5)

Schoharie County (5)

Schenectady County

Niskayuna Central School District – Two-hour delay

Scotia-Glenville Central School District – Two-hour delay

Schalmont Central School District – Closed

Duanesburg Central School District – Closed

Saratoga County

Shenendehowa Central School District – Two-hour delay

Saratoga Springs City School District – Closed

Ballston Spa Central School District – Closed

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District – Closed

Mechanicville City School District – Closed

Stillwater Central School District – Closed

Schuylerville Central School District – Closed

Galway Central School District – Closed

South Glens Falls Central School District – Closed

Corinth Central School District – Closed

Edinburg Common School – Closed

Fulton County

Gloversville Enlarged School District – Closed

Broadalbin-Perth Central School District – Closed

Johnstown City School District – Closed

Mayfield Central School District – Closed

Northville Central School District – Closed

OESJ Central Schools – Closed

Montgomery County

Greater Amsterdam School District – Closed

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District – Closed

Canajoharie Central School District – Closed

Fort Plain Central School District – Closed

OESJ Central Schools – Closed

Schoharie County

Schoharie Central School District – Closed

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – Closed

Middleburgh Central School District – Closed

Sharon Springs Central School District – Closed

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District – Closed

